Will Smith resigns from the Academy after saying that his actions at the Oscars “were offensive, painful and inexcusable”

(CNN) — After slapping host Chris Rock onstage at last weekend’s Oscars, Will Smith announced in a statement Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were offensive, hurtful and inexcusable. The list of people I hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the public. who watched it from home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Will Smith wrote.

He continued, “I deprived the other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The actor stated that he wants to “refocus the spotlight on those who deserve it for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.” “Therefore, I am resigning as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences that the Board deems appropriate,” reads the end of his statement.

Smith slapped Chris Rock at the awards after the comedian made a joke about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

“I love you Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it,” Rock said as he presented the award for best documentary.

Smith stormed onto the stage, slapped Rock, then returned to his seat and yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The Academy accepts the resignation

Minutes after the news was known, the Academy reported that it accepted the resignation and would continue with its disciplinary procedure.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, prior to our next meeting.” board meeting scheduled for April 18,” said David Rubin, the organization’s president.

On Wednesday, the Academy’s board of directors said it had initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against him.

The Academy claimed Smith’s actions were a “deeply impactful and traumatic event” that broke its standards of conduct and said disciplinary action could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

“Things unfolded in a way that we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and declined, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy wrote at the time.

Chris Rock’s words

This week, returning to the stage at a show in Boston, Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time.

“Let me digress and sh*t,” Rock said with tears in his eyes, noting the warm response from the crowd that greeted him with standing ovations.

“How was your weekend?” she teased her, to which the audience responded with laughter.

“I don’t have a ton of sh*t to say about that, so if they came here for that,” he trailed off, then continued, “I had written a whole show before this weekend. I’m still processing it.” happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that shit. It’ll be serious. It’ll be fun, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

The comedian then went on with his show.