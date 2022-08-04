Will Smith banned from the Oscars for ten years

After the incident that starred Will Smith at the recent Oscar awards gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood punished the actor for ten years, during which time he will not be able to attend the ceremony.

The Board of Governors met today to take action against the actor for his “unacceptable and harmful” behavior.

“In addition to accepting his resignation, the Board has decided, for a period of ten years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be able to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including , among others, the Academy Awards,” the organization said in a statement.

The altercation came when Rock made an off-color comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife, who suffers from alopecia, comparing her short hair to Demi Moore’s shaved-haired character in the 1997 film “GI Jane.”

Smith got up, walked to the stage and hit Rock hard in the face.

During the evening and after three nominations, the actor won the Best Actor award for his role in the movie “The William Method” and took the opportunity to apologize for the embarrassing moment.