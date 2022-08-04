Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: Did their relationship fracture after the Oscars? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

After the incident at the award ceremony, the couple’s public life has been complex.

After the controversial slap Will Smith to Chris Rockduring the previous awards ceremony Oscar, Not only has the Prince of Rap actor’s image been tarnished, but his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett has been in the public eye and has been widely rumored about a possible final separation.

In the past, the couple would have confessed to taking “time” in their marriage, and even opening it up to allow themselves to meet and date more people, however, who assures that he married the love of his life and never plans to divorce is Will Smith , because he has repeatedly revealed that he trusts in eternal love and lifelong union.

For her part, Jada has been direct about the problems that their relationship has gone through, and even confessed once that she did not initially want to get married, however, she also admits that she has done everything on her part to make the relationship work with Smith.

As a result of the lawsuit at the award ceremony, due to a bad joke by Chris Rock to Jada Pinkett, it was speculated that the Matrix actress and the Pursuit of Happiness actor could end their marriage, however, a statement through the program Pinkett’s website said, “Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries we’ve made around our own healing will be shared across the table when the time comes.” “.

Four months after what happened, Will Smith now returns to social networks and talks about his experience assimilating the outburst of anger he was prey to and how he regrets the “worst minute of his life”: I was offline and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”