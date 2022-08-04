Will Smith and his twin in the Venezuelan version that has caused a stir in the networks

This is Yashual Avila, 30 years old. He is the young Venezuelan who has caused a stir on social networks by imitating Will Smith on the streets of Lima, Peru. Coming out dressed as this character, he became known and now he has garnered fame as “The Prince of Rap” in the Latin American version.

He can be found on TikTok as @willsmithperuano. From this platform, he uploads content of all the activities he does imitating the renowned American.

The facial features are so similar that one would think that he is a lost twin brother of Smith. Many people from Lima have been surprised by what they cannot avoid asking for a photograph.

[ Hija de Will Smith reaparece en bikini y rapada y envía poderoso mensaje de amor propio ]

Being a “Man in Black” born in Venezuelan lands has had so much clout that even the local media in Peru have paid attention to him. The young man got so much into the role that he even pretends to be famous, as has been shown in one of the videos of him from a vehicle where he is transported.

He also has his own YouTube channel, where he reaffirms the theory that something strange happened that Will duplicated himself elsewhere and after a few years. The dances, gestures, the use of the cap, the bearing confirm it.

[ ¡Del reguetón al cine! Nicky Jam cuenta cómo hizo para ser parte del elenco de este clásico policial de la pantalla grande ]

The only thing that changes in this character is his voice, since his accent is Caribbean and he is very settled and he is another migrant who, due to difficult situations, had to leave his country and embark on a new course in search of a better future.

The original Will Smith has been a great character on the big screen, from a very young age his roles were made known in famous series and movies.

[ Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera celebró la cachetada de Will Smith ]

Whether with a sarcastic attitude, from comedy or simply showing a lesson in self-improvement as he did with the movie “The Pursuit of Happyness”, the actor left his mark internationally.

Instead, Yashual is leaving a mark on the heart of the Peruvian population, like a more popular Smith who mixes with ordinary people, and from them he finds a meaning to make his daily life and theirs more interesting.