Will Smith acknowledges in emotional message that he hasn’t spoken to Chris Rock since the Oscars incident

Will Smith reiterated his apologies to Chris Rock in the 5-minute video posted online.

Will Smith reappeared after months of silence.

The actor, who slapped colleague Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony, said he contacted him after the incident, but the comedian replied that he “isn’t ready to talk.”

Smith posted a video on YouTube on Friday in which he reflects on the slap, the first time he is seen talking about it since the gala on March 27, in which he reiterated his apologies.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable,” he said, “I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk“.

