Will Smith acknowledges in emotional message that he hasn’t spoken to Chris Rock since the Oscars incident

BBC News World

29 July 2022

image source, Will Smith/YouTube Caption, Will Smith reiterated his apologies to Chris Rock in the 5-minute video posted online.

Will Smith reappeared after months of silence.

The actor, who slapped colleague Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony, said he contacted him after the incident, but the comedian replied that he “isn’t ready to talk.”

Smith posted a video on YouTube on Friday in which he reflects on the slap, the first time he is seen talking about it since the gala on March 27, in which he reiterated his apologies.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable,” he said, “I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk“.

Smith had previously only issued written statements about the violent altercation.

In the video, Smith answers questions that appear to be written by the audience. He himself reads the questions aloud and addresses himself directly to the camera.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Smith hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’ve spent the last few months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened at the time,” the actor said.

“I wasn’t thinking about how many people were injured then… There isn’t a part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave.“.

Smith explained: “I contacted Chris and the message I got is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will.”

He also said his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, didn’t ask him to do anything to defend her after Rock pulled the prank. “Jada had nothing to do with it,” she maintained.

“I want to apologize to my children and my family for the problems it caused us all.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

For his part, during a comedy show on July 24 in New Jersey, USA, Rock briefly joked about the incident from 4 months ago.

What happened

Rock – who took the stage at the Oscars as part of the show – made what he understood to be a joke about the shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Smith got on stage and hit him.

Pinkett Smith spoke out last month, saying it was her “deepest hope” that her husband and Rock could reconcile after the incident.

Previously, Pinkett Smith had posted on her social media that it was a “healing season.”

Smith also apologized to his fellow Oscar nominees: “You know, this is a community, I won because you voted for me. It really breaks my heart that I stole and tarnished your moment.”

After the incident on stage, Smith won his first Oscar for his role in king richarda film about the father of Serena and Venus Williams.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from its shows for the next 10 years after what it described as “unacceptable and harmful behavior” on stage.

He claimed that Smith was asked to leave the awards ceremony after the slap, but he refused, and a producer later clarified that Rock himself did not want Smith to be forcibly ejected or arrested by the police.