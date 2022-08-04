Will Mission: Impossible 8 be Tom Cruise’s farewell? The director of the film sows doubt

Christopher McQuarrie came to the franchise Mission Impossible in 2011 to make adjustments to Ghost Protocol, although he did not end up credited in the film.

Later, the filmmaker would return as director on Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation and Fallout. McQuarrie will return behind the scenes in both Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning installments, the first of which will land in theaters in 2023, after numerous delays.

The river has been sounding for a long time announcing that The two Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning films will mark Tom Cruise’s farewell to his character. Ethan Hunt The type has been played on the big screen for more than a quarter of a century.

The fact that the two films are being filmed back to back also seems indicative of this plan. Franchises like Harry Potter or The Hunger Games have resorted to this strategy, and the same goes for Fast & Furious.

However, Christopher McQuarrie has come to the Light the Fuse podcast to throw some uncertainty into that in many ways taken-for-granted fact.

The filmmaker has not said anything clearly, but has commented that “we should not believe everything we read on the net”in allusion to the items that have been collecting Cruise’s hypothetical departure once Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 2 is over.

Just turned 60, though he may not look like it, Tom Cruise is one of the most famous action stars in Hollywood. The actor is enjoying the honeys of the success of his latest film released, Top Gun: Maverick.

It’s safe to think that Cruise hopes to repeat the blockbuster with his seventh movie as the IMF agent. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1, also titled Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1, opens in theaters in mid-July 2023.

What do you think? Will Tom Cruise say goodbye to Ethan Hunt after the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise?