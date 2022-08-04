Why did Amber Heard want to reveal Johnny’s alleged erectile dysfunction?

If on Monday the text messages exchanged by the Hollywood star and his friend Marilyn Manson in the months prior to the start of the legal process were leaked, which made clear the fear with which the rocker faced the possibility that his wife, Lindsay Usich , followed the same path as the actor’s ex-wife and decided to take him to court, now the strategy that Amber’s lawyers tried to deploy to link the alleged erectile dysfunction suffered by the interpreter with the also alleged violence that he would have exercised came to light. against his former wife.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

(Getty Images)



In one of the dissertations that the defense of the actress registered before the court, on March 28, it was argued that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he had forced Amber to have sex in those moments of rage that, supposedly, his lack of sexual vigor generated. In those cases, and always in accordance with the provisions of the text, the artist became very violent and used objects such as a bottle to penetrate her.

“Although Mr. Depp prefers not to reveal his problem of erectile dysfunction, this condition is absolutely relevant in the argument of sexual violence, including the outbreaks of rage and the use of a bottle to rape Amber,” says an excerpt from the document. that just came to light.