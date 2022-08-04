On this day Meghan Markle turns 41. the american native of Los Angeles California)participated in various commercials and television series, but rose to popularity by playing Rachel Zane in the series Suits. Although many did not know her, she managed to establish herself as a figure in popular culture and took on great relevance in current history, after marrying prince harry The actress received the title of Duchess of Sussexand after the controversial interview with Oprah WinfreyTogether with her husband, they decided to put aside royal obligations.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

Rachel Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981 in USA. She’s daughter of Doria Raglanda social worker and yoga instructor from View-Park Windsor Hills (California); and of Thomas Wayne Markle, a cinematographer who worked on soap operas. When Megan He was just 6 years old, his parents divorced. As her father is of Caucasian origin and her mother is African-American, she assured in an interview that both heritages made her understand the duality of her identity, so she grew up feeling proud of it.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

During his childhood Megan I study in the Hollywood Little Red School houseand after finishing his secondary studies, he began the career of Interpretation and International Studies on the Northwestern University. In the 90s, the young had a stake in “NickNews” (a cycle of Nickelodeon) and little by little he was getting some roles in commercials, series and movies.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

Markle was the face of advertising Tostitos in 2009 and Miller Lite in 2010. His first television appearance was in the telenovela “General Hospital”, and then continued on “Century City”, “Cuts”, “Love”, Inc.” “CSI:NY“, Y “The League”, among others. She also participated in the movie “Remember Me” beside Robert Pattinson. The popularity came to him thanks to the series Suitswhere played Rachel Zane, a young woman who works in a prestigious law firm, who ends up becoming one of the brightest in the company.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

As for his love life, Megan married in September 2011 with Trevor Engelsonan American film producer, but after suffering “irreconcilable” differences, the couple separated in August 2013. Three years later, a friend introduced him to the prince harry and for that he organized a blind date in London. In an interview, the actress assured that the same day Lady Di’s son consulted him “what will we do tomorrow? We should definitely meet again.” and from that day the relationship began to flow.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

Prince Harry and Meghan Markland They announced their official engagement in November 2017, and six months later they married in the Chapel of Saint George in Windsor before 800 guests. The couple sealed his love in front of the british royal family and many celebrities from Hollywoodamong them George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt, Elton John, David Beckham, among others. In the religious ceremony, Megan wore a dress Givenchydesigned by Claire Waight Keller, with a veil that had embroidered stars. Later the couple moved to the Frogmore Housewhere they received their guests in a private celebration, and for the occasion girlfriend surprised with its simplicity wearing a tight dress with bare arms, designed by Stella McCartney.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

In May 2019, their first child was born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windosr. Two years later, Megan gave birth to her second daughter, Lilibet Diana. What seemed to be a fairy tale turned out to be the megxit. In 2021, the couple gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that generated controversy by announcing their retirement as members of the British Royal Family. The couple he chose to set aside his royal obligations and become financially independent.

Who is Meghan Markle, the actress who put the British Crown in check

Although they are no longer part of the British royalty, they are still one of the most sought after couples and generate a stir at each public appearance. In this last time, harry and meghan They have signed million-dollar agreements with Netflix Y spotify, to carry out documentaries, podcasts and other projects that have not yet come to light. end of 2022 prince harry hopes to publish the book of his memoirs, and it is hoped that the british crown tremble. In the meantime, Megan She is more focused on her family life and is planning to launch herself as an influencer.