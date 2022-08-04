Who are the highest paid actors in the world? Here are the names and how much they earn: the Variety ranking

With a “treasure” of 100 million dollars Tom Cruise dominates the club of Hollywood riches. Among the fixed appointments of the summer there is the inevitable ranking drawn up by Variety, who does the accounts in the pockets of American movie stars and takes stock to decide who are the twenty highest paid in the last year. The figures? Dizzying, ça va sans dire, always around six zeros, with some predictable confirmations and many unexpected new entries.

TOM CRUISE IS THE HIGHEST PAID IN HOLLYWOOD – Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, to Tom Cruise has succeeded in a sensational feat: to reach 100 million dollars earned in a year. The actor’s strategy is from “Old fox” of cinema: compared to other colleagues who immediately ask for sensational fees, he and his agents agree on lower figures (we are always talking about millions of dollars) but in the contract they also insert the percentage of receipts. It will do the same for future chapters of Mission Impossible: will start from a cachet established between 12 and 14 million initial, and then add a share of the box office earnings.

HOW MUCH WILL SMITH, DI CAPRIO AND BRAD PITT EARN – On the podium of the highest paid, in second place, he rises by surprise Will Smith which grossed $ 35 million for the film Emancipation, true story of an African American slave: after the punch on live TV at Chris Rock, at the Oscars, for the actor things got bad and several projects were frozen. In the 2023 ranking, it certainly won’t be there. In third place, tied with 30 million, they are placed Leonardo Dicaprio (thanks to Killers of the Flower Moonthe new film by Martin Scorsese) and Brad Pittthanks to the contract for the next film on Formula 1.

THE MILLIONAIRE ACTORS OF 2022 – Scrolling through the Top20 of Variety it turns out that Dwayne Johnson was paid $ 22.5 million for Black Adam, new comic movie in which he interprets an Egyptian warrior who frees himself after 5 thousand years of imprisonment, while Will Ferrell (beloved and well known in America) took 20 for Spirited (Ryan Reynolds is also in the cast, who got the same check), the same amount that Netflix paid to Chris Hemsworth for Extraction 2 and who cashed in Vin Diesel (for Fast X), Tom Hardy (for Venom 3) and, surprisingly, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker 2 (in his case, the Oscar effect was felt). Stable at 20 million Denzel Washingtonfor the action movie The Equalizer 3while a step below, at 15 million, sprout Jason Momoa (for Aquaman and the The Lost Kingdom) and stainless Eddie Murphy (for Beverly Hills Cop IV). A little further down there is Chris Pinand $ 13 million (for the sequel to Star Trek) and 12.5 million Steve Carell (to give voice to Minions: The Rise of Gru).

MARGOT ROBBIE IS THE HIGHEST PAID DIVA – To find the highest paid female star of the year you have to go down to eighteenth place and ai 12.5 million dollars that Margot Robbie cashed to shoot Barbie, the movie about the iconic doll: the exact same figure taken from Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film. Speaking of little divas they grow up, here they materialize by surprise Millie Bobby Brownwhose success literally exploded in his hands thanks to Stranger Things: the actress is only 18 years old but has enormous bargaining power. so much so that Netflix will pay her 10 million to star in the second season of the series Enola Holmes. Closes the Top20 Timothée Chalametwho entered the standings with a straight leg with 9 million dollars: this is the figure he got for filming Monka, the new reboot of The Chocolate Factory.