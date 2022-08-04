When will it premiere on streaming? In what streaming can the King of Rock movie be seen?

The film starring Austin Butler alongside Tom Hanks will debut in streaming in the coming days. The details!

Elvis, the biographical film about the life and career of the King of Rock, has been in theaters for less than a month, however, It would already have a date for its arrival on a recognized streaming platform.

The production, which was well received at the Cannes Film Festival, follows Elvis Presley and his particular relationship with his manager Tom Parkeran important character in the singer’s career because, although it helped him build his successful career, it negatively influenced various aspects of his life.

In addition, it also shows one of the most significant and influential people of the music icon: Priscilla Presley.

Starring Austin Butler and Tom HanksThe film also stars Olivia DeJonge, Yola, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham in supporting roles.

Elvis | In what streaming can it be seen and from when?

Several media announced that the Baz Luhrmann-directed film will premiere on HBO Max streaming. Although some have dared to mention that it will arrive next Tuesday, August 9, others only mention that it will arrive at some point in the month.