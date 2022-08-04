What to see on HBO Max: before ‘Bullet Train’, its director already made a brutal action movie that is one of the most important of the last decade – CINEMABLEND

David Leitch has earned the consideration of one of the action directors of the moment thanks to his work on ‘John Wick’, the surprising film by Keanu Reeves that has launched one of the most unexpected and successful franchises of recent years.

One of the most influential action movies of the last decade, with a precision and brilliance in shooting powerful sequences that made many other filmmakers specialized in the genre get their act together. Right now almost everyone is betting on that type of scene with few cuts, a lot of choreography and physical presence that marked this amazing film in 2014. It is John Wick (A Good Day to Kill), a gem that you can see in hbo max.

A movie that marked the last revival of Keanu Reeves as a great movie star that he is, and forced to reevaluate the public appreciation that it has. Also one that launched its directors as new action geniuses. Both Chad Stahelski, who has been in charge of raising the level of the franchise since then, and David Leitch, who has been doing other interesting exercises in Atomic, Deadpool 2 or in the new Bullet Train.

John Wick is the name of the central character of all this sainete. Reeves plays a former hit man, retiring so he can spend more time with his wife. Unfortunately, this she dies of a terminal illness, leaving John completely devastated. His only halo of hope is a small gift left by his wife from beyond.: an adorable beagle puppy who learns to love over time.

However, his little moment of happiness is short-lived. A small-time gang recognizes him and falls in love with his ’69 Ford Mustang. That night he is robbed by said gang, which not only leaves him badly injured and without a car, but also mercilessly kills his dog. They don’t know it, but they will regret having messed with someone who was nicknamed “the boogeyman” in mafia circles and the legend circulates that he is capable of murdering you even with a pencil.

It won’t matter how many goons you have to take down and annihilate in the process. Not even that the leader of this gang is the son of the head of the Russian mob. Reeves’s character comes with a determination typical of someone with nothing to lose, not even some affective bond that could lead him to want to preserve his life. A motivation as simple as it is powerful, which serves as the skeleton for a bestial film.

Initially as a modest series B that in most countries was released directly on video or for rental on platforms, John Wick has been acquiring an immense cult status until it became one of today’s most beloved franchises. The key is not in that simple but effective story, but in the huge action sequences, whether physical fights or shootings, which show a choreography almost typical of a Russian ballet -something alluded to in later installments- .

That way of presenting scenes, so clean and well stylized, has become inspiration for many subsequent action filmswho have wanted the same violent magnificence displayed John Wick. Not all of them succeed, mainly because they don’t have the incredible minds of Stahelski and Leitch who think very carefully about each scene, and because they don’t have an actor as big as Reeves, who has achieved one of the best characters in his career. Because of how it all started, this movie is a must.

You can see John Wick (A Good Day to Kill) on HBO Max.

