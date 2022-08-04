What is true in the memes of Ben Affleck and his apparent physical weakness attributed to his sex life with Jennifer Lopez? Sexology specialists respond | Health | Magazine

Can a few photos taken by surprise give us a real idea of ​​what happens between the newlyweds JLo and Ben Affleck? While the public shows a laughing compassion for the images of the actor sleeping or resting outdoors during his honeymoon trip, a group of specialists consulted do not believe the jokes of the paparazzi, because an active sexual life does not have to lead to wear; On the contrary, they say, it has a positive impact on physical and emotional well-being.

“What has happened in this case is that people have become too involved in observing a couple’s relationship, which is intimate, and of which no one knows the details. We cannot draw conclusions from what the paparazzi have generated, that is fundamental “sets the psychologist and sexologist Rodolfo Rodríguez Martínez (@romaec). “Now, if you look at Ben Affleck’s face, tired or that he has lost weight, it could be for any other reason”, but it cannot be associated with sexual activity, he reiterates.

“In order for a radical physical wear to be perceived due to the sexual issue, it would have to be something totally out of balance.” These are celebrities, people who, due to the demands of their profession, take extreme care, Rodríguez points out. It shows in the beautiful Jennifer Lopez, and her husband Ben Affleck, having the same profession, is not out of those standards.

Sexuality is one of the largest energy exchanges that the human being can have, because it involves emotions and feelings, which are translated into energy. Depending on that load, certain people are more or less exhausted than others. “That is a product of the lifestyle: food, rest, leisure, entertainment,” explains Rodríguez. “The Bennifer couple is in the process of readapting; he comes with a more hasty lifestyle than her”, without that being a pretext to judge them.

What health conditions could be attributed to extreme tiredness? That goes beyond what any medium can cover unless the actor decides to talk about it. “Let’s remember that Affleck is an actor and (due to job demands) he has to do things like gain or lose weight”, says Rodríguez, and sometimes this also implies participating in several productions almost simultaneously; “has had drug problems, which does take its toll; finally, there are ‘detox’ type diets, which initially tend to cause a breakdown”. In addition, he is adjusting to a new marriage that brings changes in his lifestyle. “All these details play an important role.”

“A person with a good sex life looks splendid”

Sexuality increases positive emotions, the sensation of physical and emotional well-being and sexual desire itself. “Having 4 sexual relations a week is not a figure that is very far from the averagewhich can be 2 to 3 times a week”, indicates the doctor Nuria Vanegas, doctor and sexologist (@dranuria), referring to rumors that Lopez and Affleck’s prenuptial agreement would have included a “four sexual encounters per week” clause. Affleck has strongly denied this fact, saying that neither he nor she is “stupid or naive”, and that they know that human behavior cannot be legislated.

25% of couples have 4 or more sexual encounters a week, “what happens is that the eye fixates on what it wants to see, and those who are trying to locate the result of what seemed to someone to be an extremely high frequency (which it is not) imagine how they would feel”, says the doctor. “A person with a good sex life looks splendid, has greater resistance to stress, improves sleepthe immune system defends it better from diseases, reduces pain if it exists and increases the bond of the couple and fidelity”, he summarizes.

What health conditions correspond to a picture of extreme fatigue? “It could be anemia, depression or distress, iron deficiency (without anemia), medications like sedatives or antidepressants, persistent pain, sleep disorders like insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, or narcolepsy.”

“It is a myth that sex leads to exhaustion or exhaustion”

It is very common for jokes to be made about the sexuality of men from their 40s or 50s, says the doctor Germanico Zambrano, psychiatrist and sexologist (@drgermanicozambrano). “It is possible that up to 20% of them actually show a decline in their physical and sexual vigor, attributable to a misnamed ‘andropause’, or male climacteric. and rather it is a myth that intense sexual activity leads to exhaustion or sexual exhaustion”.

In general, continues Dr. Zambrano, people who have had a lot of sexual vigor since their youth maintain it, although to a lesser degree, being more prominent when compared to others of the same age. “The photo that the actor has been taken may simply reflect tiredness or hangover from drinking.”

“Active sexual life does not have to affect health”

“Social networks lend themselves to making this type of news viral. The curiosity of people who follow the lives of celebrities leads them to consider unrealistic expectations. In the case of the couple formed by Ben Affleck and JLo, they do not escape being the opportunity to get these revenues, ”the doctor begins by saying Amalio Martínez Nieto, gynecologist and sexologist.

“It is important to remember that an active sexual life does not have to affect the health or well-being of one of the members of the couple, unless there are clear and precise medical indications.” Could Ben Affleck be sick? “If we take it into account, Affleck is a 49-year-old athletic actor and his wife is a slender 52-year-old woman.that is to say that not even because of age can we believe that there is a reason for what they try to promote on the networks, ”says Dr. Martínez.

“This apparent tiredness may be related to his trip to the Old Continent on his honeymoon. Let us remember that there are time changes (jet lag), walks, walks” and other details of personal life that are not public knowledge. (F)