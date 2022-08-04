What is Tourette syndrome, the neurological disorder that Billie Eilish suffers

It is not uncommon to find friends or colleagues who, when talking to them, make involuntary movements with their eyes, hands or head, slight tics that do not usually condition their lives and therefore do not seek medical attention. However, in recent years, more and more people are diagnosed with the Tourette’s syndromewhich the Madrid Association of Patients defines as “a neurological disorder characterized by the presence of involuntary, repeated movements and vocal sounds that are called tics.”

Tics, which usually appear in childhood between the ages of 7 and 10, range from simple motors such as continual blinking of the eyes, shaking of the head, shrugging of the shoulders, and grimacing or facial expressions.

The Simple vocal tics include coughing, throat clearing, grunting, barking noises, taking a deep breath through the nose, blowing, sniffing or clicking the tongue. this is what experts consider to be a pure Tourette.

There is another type that is more complex. In addition to tics, they manifest echolalia–repetition of words or syllables– the coprolalia, –use of profanity words–, or motor movements such as jumping, touching other people or things or turning, for example. Here, we speak of complete Tourette syndrome.

There is a Tourette plus syndrome, which presents psychological symptoms, such as irritability, obsession, anxiety, even self-mutilation or true bipolar disorders (depression-exaltation).

From Mozart to Billie Eilish

Throughout history there have been many celebrities who have suffered from this disorder. From the genius Austrian composer and pianist Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart even the singer billie eilishwho was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at the age of 11, a disorder that he does not hide but that has caused him more than one problem throughout his life.

The artist recently explained in her Netflix series that people sometimes misunderstand what’s going on: “The most common way people react is to laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think I’m ticking like in a funny movie. I feel incredibly offended by that.”

The 20-year-old singer added: “I never stop having tics. I move my ear back, I raise my eyebrow, I click my jaw, I flex my arm… But these are things you would never notice if you were just having a conversation with me.”

A disorder with no cure

Tourette’s syndrome has no cure and its treatment is aimed at controlling the tics, although according to experts, if the tics are not severe, they may not require intervention.

According to the Mayo Clinic, treatment can be with drugs that block or decrease dopamine; botulinum injections or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medications, which will be prescribed by the doctor depending on the severity of the symptoms. In parallel, neurologists may recommend different types of behavioral therapy to help control tics.