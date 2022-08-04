What is the Hollywood list headed by Tom Cruise

There is no other actor in Hollywood like Tom Cruise. He is one of the most attractive men in the world and also a true superhero on the set. Everyone knows that in his action movies he does not accept having stunt doubles and takes on the challenge of doing his own scenes, putting his life at risk.

He is also the owner of an enviable physical state, preparing himself with a technique that combines various disciplines and manages not to accustom his muscles and keeps each part of his body stimulated. That doesn’t make him safe from on-set accidents, though. During the filming of Mission Impossible 6a misjudged jump cost him rib damage and a skin sprain.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

All that comment on Tom Cruise in a unique actor, as well as someone who is very difficult to hire because the production companies take many risks when it comes to putting him in action. But even so, the Hollywood star has just become news for heading a very important ranking within the world of cinema.

The 60-year-old heartthrob is ranked number one in the ranking of the highest paid in the US film industry. It was Variety magazine that took out the famous top of millionaires and made it clear that his last job, Top Gun: Maverickallowed him to position himself in that position.

The sequel to the famous film earned him Tom Cruise nothing more and nothing less than the sum of 100 million dollars, according to the aforementioned medium. What was most surprising about the information is that it is not normal for an actor to earn three figures only for the same film, a figure that is really impressive.

Just by comparing your profit with that of the second place, which occupies Will Smith, this is evidenced. The actor and husband of Jada Pinkett he earned 35 million dollars for the film Emancipation, an abysmal difference of 65 million. Who ranks third in the ranking is Leonardo Dicapriowhich earned 30 million for Killer of the Flower Moon.

Tom Cruise.

Another of the data revealed by the count that puts Tom Cruise as the star of the moment is that only in position number 17 is the first woman on the list, margot robbiefor her role in the movie of the famous Barbie doll.