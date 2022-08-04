What is love and acting? Relive the Fire by Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Portentous actress and Oscar winner with only 28 years (for The three faces of Eve1957), Joanne Woodward suffered a direct impact on her career after giving birth to the first of her three daughters with Paul Newman, in 1959. The family grew (to six in total, including his previous children) and inevitably his professional activity was postponed.

“I hope the children understand that, although each and every one of them was adored, If I had to do it all over again, I might not have had kids.”, declares the interpreter in one of the most intense moments of The Last Movie Stars (HBOMax).

His insights are brought to life thanks to Laura Linney, who reads –and acts out– the talks Woodward had with screenwriter Stewart Stern (rebel without a cause) for a Newman project that never made it to port. The documentary series directed by Ethan Hawke takes advantage of this unpublished material -as well as the interviews with the protagonist of The hit (voiced by George Clooney) – to tell in depth the story of one of the most iconic and extensive marriages that Hollywood remembers.

The beginning of the production has less ingredients of glamour: the actor of Before dawn (1995) greets the colleagues he summoned via Zoom and tells them that he was called to carry out the project at the invitation of the couple’s family. He doesn’t have a fully defined focus, so the series’ six one-hour episodes also capture that search to portray two giants of their field. A classic of our time hunting in the wake of two previous generation stars.

“It is a work of great warmth,” noted Time magazine. “This is a portrait of two people who loved their craft and each other in almost equal measure. It’s also a reminder that marriage is not for the faint of heart, and even those unions that look great from the outside always carry a share of heartbreak.”

The couple’s fire has been stoked since they met on Broadway in 1953 and they related as lovers for five years, while Newman was still with his first wife, Jackie Witte. The Last Movie Stars captures that moment, as well as a reality perhaps little considered by those who only remember the interpreter’s credits: Woodward achieved fame and recognition before him and his skills in front of the camera were as outstanding or even more so.

The New York Times reviewed: “Newman and Woodward had a crush on each other for more than 50 years, through tragedy, infidelity, drunkenness and professional jealousy. You hear it in their words and you see it, very clearly, every time they’re on screen together.”

The marriage shared credits in 16 films, the last being Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990), which brought an Oscar nomination only to the actress. That career together, and separately, also serves the documentary series to investigate the virtues and miseries of marriage, which in 2007 faced her Alzheimer’s diagnosis and in 2008 his death, at 83 years old.

“(Hawke) displays the work of Newman and Woodward with consistent, careful, and critical appraisal, and the result is personal and affectionate, especially in the sequences that focus on the darker, less flattering qualities of its two leads,” Vulture described. The Guardian added: “There is no interest in conviction or exoneration here.”

Part of the variety of resources that the production displays, the heirs of the marriage themselves also speak before the camera and give their views on their parents, including Stephanie Newman, daughter of Newman’s first marriage. “(They) are strong presences, especially in the later episodes, but the most brutal, insightful, and often hilarious commentary comes from the old quotes from the two leads, especially from Woodward,” stated The New York Times.

Actor and actress are not the only ones who intervene from the past. Although Newman destroyed the tapes of his conversations with Stewart Sternthe available transcripts yielded interviews with a hundred friends, relatives and regular collaborators of the marriage.

Following suit with the production, Brooks Ashmanskas voices Gore Vidal, Vincent D’Onofrio voices Karl Malden, Bobby Cannavale voices Elia Kazan, Tom McCarthy voices Sidney Lumet, and Zoe Kazan voices Jackie Witte, with Sam Rockwell and Billy also appearing. Crudup.

Photo: Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo

“These are the people I enjoy talking about movies and talking about acting with. They are old friends and we have all learned to act together. So it’s fun talking to them about this project and hearing what they had to say,” Hawke told Entertainment Weekly about that process.

His election as director of the project explains the irruption of that gang and the conversations with Maya Hawke, the offspring of his marriage with Uma Thurman. The interpreter admires Newman and Woodward and also knows something of the type of experiences that he had to endure. And furthermore, noted Variety, “(Ethan) Hawke’s image is that of the perennial student, fervently dedicated to perfecting his craft, in compelling contrast to Newman’s dashing charm.”

“Most of the series is a surprising and thoughtful exploration of two people from an older generation in Hollywood. But quietly, in your negative spaces, is a series about contemporary stardomwhat it means to be an actor and the nature of Hawke’s curiosity and critical eye.”