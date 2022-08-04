What has become of Will Smith after his controversial slap at the Oscars?

The media beating he suffered Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars led him to check into a rehab clinic. And it is that his gesture, by defending his wife Jada Pinkett, was totally repudiated by users on social networks and public opinion.

The exact moment when Smith hit Rock went around the world. Let’s remember that it was after the comedian made a joke in bad taste about Jada’s alopecia.

AMPAS via The Grosby Group

At that time, Smith did not hesitate to go on stage in the middle of the ceremony and slap Chris. Of course what came next was totally unexpected by Will at the time he did it.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

The cut is part of one of the biggest scandals in the history of the awards and led to great consequences. Smith was banned from the awards for the next 10 years, plus he publicly apologized and missed out on several projects he had planned for the future.

Months after the episode, comedian Kevin Hart, a friend of both celebrities, spoke about Will’s present. It was in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that Hart claimed that Will Smith is “in a better place.”

The actor’s present

Will apologizes, you know, he is in a better place, of course, than the one he was looking for, ”said the Hollywood star to the medium. People are human and as humans we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” he added.

Hart noted that he still loves both Smith and Rock as they are both great friends of his. Giving an objective view, Hart said that “you can’t judge a person on one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him a chance to do so.”

NPA/The Grosby Group

Will publicly apologized on Instagram with both the comedian and the Academy.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong”, the actor began.

I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.

He added: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, everyone in attendance and everyone who watched it around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has been a wonderful journey for all of us.”

