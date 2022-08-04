What did Jennifer Garner, the actor’s ex, say?

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck for 13 years. The actress helped him when he was in rehab. Photo: Getty

JLo and Ben Affleck, who had been engaged since April of this year, after having given themselves a new opportunity, after having finished in 2003, decided to secretly marry on July 16. They chose Las Vegas, a city famous for its Elvis-style weddings, to say ‘I do’. They say that the ceremony lasted only 10 minutes.

Many wonder what the former couples of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Alex Rodríguez, the former athlete and businessman with whom the Bronx diva was engaged, did not comment on the subject, but did publish photos of her vacation.

It may interest you: Why do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have the perfect divorce?

Jennifer Garner, the actress who was married to Ben for 13 years and she is the mother of Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, the actor’s three children, she did react to her ex’s new marriage. Apparently, the wedding did not take her by surprise, because according to a source she revealed to Page Six“he told Jennifer Garner about the wedding, but was told Friday. Everything was very soon. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely improvised. Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother.

JLo was moved by the gesture of Jennifer Garner

Garner, remembered for her stellar performance in If I had 30, had a nice gesture with his ex, whom he supported during and after their marriage, especially in his rehabilitation, which he underwent for his alcohol problem. An informant from Hollywood Life said the actress “congratulated Ben and JLo after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers”. It is said that the new Mrs. Affleck was moved by the detail, and that she thinks it’s wonderful that her husband, Ben, has such a good relationship with her ex.

It may interest you: Wow. Ben Affleck chose important date of his ex for wedding with Jennifer Lopez

And it is that, according to a person close to the circle to which Jennifer Garner belongs, she is happy with the life that the father of her children leads now, together with JLo, because she considers that the music star is a good influence on him and can get Ben to stay away from drinking. “She believes that the two were destined to be together, She (Jennifer Garner) respects JLo as a woman and as a mother”. The Alias ​​star is the first to recognize and appreciate that López cares for both her children and hers.

And what did Gwyneth Paltrow, another of Ben’s exes, say?

The actress, who was Ben’s partner for three years, before Jennifer Lopez, in her first stage, had been together since 1998. Their relationship ended, apparently, because Affleck was not interested in committing. These days, the followers of Paltrow, who later married and divorced Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay and father of her two children, asked her, through the dynamics of ‘questions and answers’, how she felt about the your ex’s marriage “Love” So romantic! Very happy for them!”.