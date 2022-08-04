Welcome aboard: double ET, getting closer to the trip to Europe

The man is a finalist for the ‘Look Alikes’ in Welcome Aboard for its great physical similarity to the alien ET and managed to advance to the next round after jury deliberation.

“Does one just have to be?”He wanted to know lena baptistson of Queen Reechwho was one of the guest judges on the show.

“Only one…there are already many in the final, he tells me production”, Laurita responded to her query. “It was very hard-fought” he was honest seconds later.

In this way, Lena highlighted: “We were seeing if we put one or if we put another” to then ensure: “But we have one.”

“Who?”Fernández exclaimed as a question, visibly intrigued. “ET”, Baptist confirmed. “ET!”, replied the Welcome Aboard host.

A participant similar to ET managed to pass the round after the deliberation of the jury of Welcome aboard / photo: eltrecetv

Before the jury made up of Hernán Drago, Matilda Blanco and lena baptist made it known that they had selected him for the participant to continue in competition, Laurita asked the musicalizer to play a song from the iconic film directed by Steven Spielberg.

“Nope! For! Don’t you have alien music? the Welcome Aboard driver asked. Right away, the instrumental track by John Williams that was part of the ET soundtrack began to play.

Welcome aboard: she entered as a look-alike of Jennifer Lopez, but had signed up to face Locomotora Oliveras

Jennifer López’s double appeared at the door of “Similarities” in Welcome aboard and after the members of the jury guessed with which artist she had a physical similarity, the participant said that, in fact, she signed up to face La Locomotora.

“I had actually signed up to shoot down the Locomotive,” the contestant was honest.

“Really!?”, expressed Laurita Fernández, visibly surprised. Then, the driver asked him with a complicit smile: “For! Do you dare to stay?

Then, the participant answered with confidence: “Obvious!” and then add: “Because the way you see me, I eat a maple of eggs”. “Really? All 12? the cheerleader wanted to know. “No, no… 30”, the contestant clarified seconds later.

“Thirty!?”, asked Laurita, embarrassed. Not much later, the host offered her the opportunity to complete the challenge she had signed up for and finally knock the boxer down on the show.: “Can you stay? Because there are a lot of people signed up and you can stay”.