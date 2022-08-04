Viral and shows: Lali kisses a fan in the middle of the show, Will Smith publicly apologizes and the Marilyn Monroe biopic arrives

Viral and shows. Under the title of Blonde (Blonde), the director Andrew Dominik delves into the most important passages in the life of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe based on the story – which mixes fiction and biography – of the homonymous novel written by Joyce Carol Oates.

After having kissed Nati Nota, the jury of La Voz Argentina did it again. In another presentation of his tour, which he renamed ChapeTour, Lali comforted a young woman who had decompensated with that gesture

Meanwhile, Chris Rock, after months of silence, spoke about the aggression he suffered from Will Smith in March during the Oscars.

Lali to the kisses

The hashtag #ChapeTour was inaugurated by Lali Espósito herself when she posted on Instagram different images -photos and videos- of the show she gave a week ago at the Belgrano Station in Santa Fe, as part of her tour. That night the jury of La Voz Argentina kissed Nati Jota, Flor Jazmín Peña, Kevsho and Mica Suárez in the middle of the stage.

The effusiveness in Espósito’s shows not only occurs on stage, with the singers and their dancers, giving themselves completely in each performance: downstairs, the public also experiences it intensely. And that’s why, while she was listening to “I’m not alone”, a young woman decompensated.

Lali noticed the bad moment of her fan. And after waiting for her to compose herself, he invited her to come closer. On her knees just on the edge of the stage, the singer was gesticulating, trying to convince her: “Come, come!!”. Perhaps hesitant at first, the young she did. And while the song continued to play, she stood in front of the singer. “Are you okay?” Esposito asked her, moving the microphone away so her words wouldn’t be heard. And then, at her affirmative answer, she placed her lips in position for a kiss. The young woman ran her face away, laying her cheek. Lali turned a few centimeters and, provoking her general shouting, gave her a beak.

It was Victoria Castaño herself, the admirer in question, who uploaded the video to her social networks. “Context: I passed out and good Lali gave me a spike. I love you queen, ”she wrote, at the bottom. And later, she added: “Posta that at no time did I intend for that to happen. What’s more, I asked my girlfriend (who had accompanied her to the show) not to give me up because I wanted to keep seeing her up close. I didn’t want to leave my place!” After a while, she was surprised by the repercussions: “How come I’m trending on Twitter?” And she also clarified that her girlfriend had not been jealous of what had happened.

Chris Rock’s response to Will Smith

Hours after Will Smith took to social media via video to apologize to Chris Rock for punching him during the 94th Academy Awards, the comedian turned up in Atlanta on Friday night and fired back at the actor.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the 57-year-old comedian said.

“Everyone is trying to be a fucking victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims,” ​​Rock added.

Despite making multiple jokes during his shows about the controversy with Smith, Rock has not yet spoken publicly and in depth about the assault. In fact, Will Smith himself has acknowledged that he has tried to contact him unsuccessfully.

“I texted Chris and he said he’s not ready to talk and when he is he will. So I’ll tell you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here when you are ready to speak,” Smith said in the video he posted on his YouTube channel.

“I can tell all of you that no part of me thinks that was the right way to behave at the time. There isn’t a part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect,” he continued.

The Hollywood Academy has sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

“Blonde”, the biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas

The Cuban-Spanish star Ana de Armas became the most famous blonde in Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe, for the film that will arrive on Netflix in September of this year. Under the title of Blonde (Blonde), director Andrew Dominik delves into the most important passages in the life of the iconic actress based on the story – which mixes fiction and biography – from the homonymous novel written by Joyce Carol Oates. This Thursday, the official trailer was released that reveals a complete characterization of the interpreter and more scenes from one of the most anticipated productions of the year.

“Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, it reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood’s oldest icons. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her rise to fame and her love affairs, Blonde blurs the lines between reality and fiction to explore the stark contrast between her public and private figure. for the streaming service.

Blonde will be released in the Netflix catalog on September 28.

