Victoria Federica’s marbell look in the purest Britney Spears style

On August 1, Victoria Federica went to space Starlitwhere I enjoyed the Madrid concert C. Tangana.

Victoria, who was enjoying a few days in Marbella with friends, including Toms Pramo or Mara Garcia de Jaimechose a look comfortable, which recreates a flash back in the purest Britney Spears style.

Victoria Federica enjoys the summer at the Starlite concerts

Victoria Federia at Starlite Marbella, summer 2022.GTres

Their outfits It consisted of low-rise white pants that he combined with a denim shirt. crop top long sleeves and open back with denim straps that crisscross cors style. The most original touch is found in its accessories, with a string belly chain triple, in gold, which highlighted his marked abdomen.

Bella Hadid with the belly chain trend



The famous trend of the 2000s is back in the news. In their day, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, among others, made it fashionable and, now, thanks to singers like Beyonc or models like Bella Hadid, the famous waist chains are once again being rescued in the most summery poses.

