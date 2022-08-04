Two Hispanics standing on the sidewalk were killed after a haircut: multiple collision in New York; Cardi B asked for justice for her friend

The NYPD has identified the pedestrians killed in a five-car pileup early yesterday in Upper Manhattan: David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, both well-known in the community.

The tragedy began when a luxurious BMW and a Subaru collided with each other on Sherman Av. at W. 207th St. in Inwood around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The impact caused the Subaru to crash into two parked cars and then onto the curb, where it fatally struck the two men. Paramedics took them to Harlem Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Allen, but were unable to save them.

Five people who were traveling in the two cars in the original crash were injured, three of them seriously, reported 1010 WINS.

At the intersection of 207th Street and Sherman Avenue, a monument with candles, flowers and photographs of the men began to rise at dawn yesterday, about an hour after the accident, he explained. Pix11.

“They were standing there, and the cars [estaban] jumping on the sidewalk, said an unidentified woman who claimed to be Adames’s cousin. No one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Apparently, Fernandez had given Adames a haircut and then gone with him for a drink. At 4 am, when they were on their way to his house, the collision took their lives.

Fernandez was Known both in the neighborhood and on stage as “’David the Dancer,’” because he was a salsa instructor and winner of international competitions in that musical genre, said his friend Jolemy Clasé. He was also a known barber and counted among his clients a list of celebrities such as DJ Baby Face and guitarist Max Santos.

Yesterday afternoon, rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) remembered her friend Adames in a social media post. “Stupidity, negligence, I expect the worst to whoever did this!” she wrote. “He took someone so loved, full of life and just amazing, leaving people shattered…RIP JOEL.”

New data shows that, in general, traffic deaths in NYC are now 29% higher than four years ago. At the moment 149 people have died so far in 2022, Lamented yesterday in a statement the road safety advocacy group “Transportation Alternatives”.

In addition to gun violence, traffic accidents are another big challenge for the new mayor, Eric Adams, after a disastrous legacy from his predecessor, Bill De Blasio. New York City had already experienced in April a 35% increase in traffic accidents so far this year, NYPD stated. At the end of that month there was a tragic streak in NYC at an average of one person killed by a run over every day.