Triple H claims that hardcore wrestling is not enough to hook the audience

Last night, Triple H was interviewed on Logan Paul’s well-known podcast, ImPAULsive, to give one of his first interviews since WWE announced that Levesque would be the company’s creative lead and Vice President of Talent Relations.

In it, Logan Paul asked Triple H about the hardcore style in wrestling and how WWE has been adapting to current times leaving behind part of that violent nature. Triple H replied that in the end the base and it is essential to tell good stories:

“I often think that, on many occasions, those things are overplayed. If you see a movie, and I always equate what we do with movies, and it’s just a slasher, it’s fun, but it won’t stay with you forever. It’s just blood and gore and stabbings and it’s all about who can do the most violent murder or the craziest death.

And then what’s the most ridiculous way someone can die in this movie, and have their guts bulge out and an eye out of their face or whatever. That doesn’t stay with you not memorable.

Even in that era, we did a lot of crazy stuff that blew your mind, and it was hit TV, but the reason it stuck around wasn’t because it was hit TV. What kept you there was emotion and storytelling, You don’t need the shock if you provoke the emotion and tell the story.”

In the past, Triple H has starred in matches full of violence and blood, and in fact, his character is associated with the classic Triple H mallet. However, the former wrestler links success in wrestling with stories, and it seems that this will be your roadmap at the time of writing the programs as creative head of WWE.

