Top Alien Movies – Martin Cid Magazine

Aliens, aliens and beings from other planets.
Inspired by the premiere of Prey (2022), we have made a small selection of our favorite movies with aliens and beings from other worlds or who, not reaching this one, have dedicated themselves to doing evil for other planets.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Encounters in the Third Phase
Directed by steven spielberg
Distribution:
Richard Dreyfuss
Teri Garr
Melinda Dillon
Francois Truffaut
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978). Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Directed by Philip Kaufmann
Distribution:
Donald Sutherland
Brooke Adams
Leonard Nimoy
Jeff Goldblum
Veronica Cartwright
It is a remake of the 1956 film based on the novel The Body Snatchers by Jack Finney.
Alien (1979)
Directed by Ridley Scott
Distribution:
Sigourney Weaver
Tom Skerritt
Veronica Cartwright
Harry Dean Stanton
John Hurt
Ian Holm
Yaphet Kotto
E.T. (1982)
Dirigida por Steven Spielberg
Reparto:
Dee Wallace
Henry Thomas
Peter Coyote
Robert MacNaughton
Drew Barrymore
predator (1987). Predator
Directed by John McTiernan
Distribution:
arnold schwarzenegger
Carl Weathers
Communion (1989)
Directed by Philippe Mora
Distribution:
Christopher Walken
Lindsay Crouse
Frances Sternhagen
Based on the 1987 novel Communion by Whitley Strieber. It caused some controversy.
Species (1995)
Directed by Roger Donaldson
Distribution:
Natasha Henstridge
Ben Kingsley
Michael Madsen
alfred molina
Forest Whitaker
Marg Helgenberger
Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)
Directed by Tim Burton
Distribution:
Jack Nicholson
Glenn Close
Pam Grier
Annette Benning
Pierce Brosnan
Danny DeVito
Martin Short
Sarah Jessica Parker
Michael J Fox
Rod Steiger
Tom Jones
Luke Haas
Natalie Portman
Jim Brown
Lisa-Marie
Sylvia Sidney
Jack Black
Contact (1997)
Directed by Robert Zemeckis
Distribution:
Jodie Foster
Matthew McConaughey
james woods
John Hurt
Tom Skerritt
Angela Bassett
Based on the novel 1995 by carl sagan.
Morgan (2016)
Directed by luke scott
Distribution:
Anya Taylor-Joy
kate mara
Tony Jones
Rose Leslie
Boyd Holbrook
Michelle Yeoh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Paul Giamatti
Arrival (2016)
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Distribution:
Amy Adams
Jeremy Renner
Forest Whitaker
Michael Stuhlbarg
Tzi Ma
Based on Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang written in 1998.
The Phenomenon (2020)
Directed by James Fox
Distribution:
John Podesta
Senator Harry Reid
Governor Fife Symington