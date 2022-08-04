Top Alien Movies – Martin Cid Magazine

Aliens, aliens and beings from other planets.

Inspired by the premiere of Prey (2022), we have made a small selection of our favorite movies with aliens and beings from other worlds or who, not reaching this one, have dedicated themselves to doing evil for other planets.

Close Encounters Aliens
Theatrical release poster

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Encounters in the Third Phase

Directed by steven spielberg
Distribution:

Richard Dreyfuss
Teri Garr
Melinda Dillon
Francois Truffaut

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978). Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Alien Body Snatchers
The Invasion of The Bosy Snatchers 1978

Directed by Philip Kaufmann
Distribution:

Donald Sutherland
Brooke Adams
Leonard Nimoy
Jeff Goldblum
Veronica Cartwright

It is a remake of the 1956 film based on the novel The Body Snatchers by Jack Finney.

Alien Movies
Alien (1979)

Alien (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott
Distribution:

Sigourney Weaver
Tom Skerritt
Veronica Cartwright
Harry Dean Stanton
John Hurt
Ian Holm
Yaphet Kotto

ET Alien Movie
Theatrical release poster by John Alvin[

E.T. (1982)

Dirigida por Steven Spielberg
Reparto:

Dee Wallace
Henry Thomas
Peter Coyote
Robert MacNaughton
Drew Barrymore

Predators (1987)
Theatrical release poster

predator (1987). Predator

Directed by John McTiernan
Distribution:

arnold schwarzenegger
Carl Weathers

Communion (1989) Aliens
Communion (1989)

Communion (1989)

Directed by Philippe Mora
Distribution:

Christopher Walken
Lindsay Crouse
Frances Sternhagen

Based on the 1987 novel Communion by Whitley Strieber. It caused some controversy.

Species (1995) Aliens
Species (1995)

Species (1995)

Directed by Roger Donaldson
Distribution:

Natasha Henstridge
Ben Kingsley
Michael Madsen
alfred molina
Forest Whitaker
Marg Helgenberger

Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)

Mars Attacks (1996) aliens
Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)

Directed by Tim Burton
Distribution:

Jack Nicholson
Glenn Close
Pam Grier
Annette Benning
Pierce Brosnan
Danny DeVito
Martin Short
Sarah Jessica Parker
Michael J Fox
Rod Steiger
Tom Jones
Luke Haas
Natalie Portman
Jim Brown
Lisa-Marie
Sylvia Sidney
Jack Black

Contact (1997) aliens
Contact (1997)

Contact (1997)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis
Distribution:

Jodie Foster
Matthew McConaughey
james woods
John Hurt
Tom Skerritt
Angela Bassett

Based on the novel 1995 by carl sagan.

Morgan (2016) Aliens
Morgan (2016)

Morgan (2016)

Directed by luke scott
Distribution:

Anya Taylor-Joy
kate mara
Tony Jones
Rose Leslie
Boyd Holbrook
Michelle Yeoh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Paul Giamatti

Arrival (2016) Aliens
Arrival (2016)

Arrival (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Distribution:

Amy Adams
Jeremy Renner
Forest Whitaker
Michael Stuhlbarg
Tzi Ma

Based on Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang written in 1998.

The Phenomenon (2020)
The Phenomenon (2020)

The Phenomenon (2020)

Directed by James Fox
Distribution:

John Podesta
Senator Harry Reid
Governor Fife Symington

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker