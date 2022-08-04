Top Alien Movies – Martin Cid Magazine

Aliens, aliens and beings from other planets.

Inspired by the premiere of Prey (2022), we have made a small selection of our favorite movies with aliens and beings from other worlds or who, not reaching this one, have dedicated themselves to doing evil for other planets.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Encounters in the Third Phase

Directed by steven spielberg

Distribution:

Richard Dreyfuss

Teri Garr

Melinda Dillon

Francois Truffaut

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978). Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The Invasion of The Bosy Snatchers 1978

Directed by Philip Kaufmann

Distribution:

Donald Sutherland

Brooke Adams

Leonard Nimoy

Jeff Goldblum

Veronica Cartwright

It is a remake of the 1956 film based on the novel The Body Snatchers by Jack Finney.

Alien (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Distribution:

Sigourney Weaver

Tom Skerritt

Veronica Cartwright

Harry Dean Stanton

John Hurt

Ian Holm

Yaphet Kotto

E.T. (1982)

Dirigida por Steven Spielberg

Reparto:

Dee Wallace

Henry Thomas

Peter Coyote

Robert MacNaughton

Drew Barrymore

predator (1987). Predator

Directed by John McTiernan

Distribution:

arnold schwarzenegger

Carl Weathers

Communion (1989)

Directed by Philippe Mora

Distribution:

Christopher Walken

Lindsay Crouse

Frances Sternhagen

Based on the 1987 novel Communion by Whitley Strieber. It caused some controversy.

Species (1995)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

Distribution:

Natasha Henstridge

Ben Kingsley

Michael Madsen

alfred molina

Forest Whitaker

Marg Helgenberger

Mars Attacks! (nineteen ninety six)

Directed by Tim Burton

Distribution:

Jack Nicholson

Glenn Close

Pam Grier

Annette Benning

Pierce Brosnan

Danny DeVito

Martin Short

Sarah Jessica Parker

Michael J Fox

Rod Steiger

Tom Jones

Luke Haas

Natalie Portman

Jim Brown

Lisa-Marie

Sylvia Sidney

Jack Black

Contact (1997)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Distribution:

Jodie Foster

Matthew McConaughey

james woods

John Hurt

Tom Skerritt

Angela Bassett

Based on the novel 1995 by carl sagan.

Morgan (2016)

Directed by luke scott

Distribution:

Anya Taylor-Joy

kate mara

Tony Jones

Rose Leslie

Boyd Holbrook

Michelle Yeoh

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Paul Giamatti

Arrival (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Distribution:

Amy Adams

Jeremy Renner

Forest Whitaker

Michael Stuhlbarg

Tzi Ma

Based on Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang written in 1998.

The Phenomenon (2020)

Directed by James Fox

Distribution:

John Podesta

Senator Harry Reid

Governor Fife Symington