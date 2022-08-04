Tony Khan reacts to Triple H’s appointment as WWE creative chief

WWE continues in the process of transition to a new stage. The recent retirement of Vince McMahon has caused a number of changes, such as the appointment of Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan as co-CEOs of the company or the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief.

These moves are being closely watched by fans and talent alike, both inside and outside of WWE. AEW is not an exception. Its president, Tony Khan, It was already manifested after the announcement of Vince McMahon’s departure. Now, he has expressed his point of view on the appointment of Triple H as the new creative head of the company. These were his words during a recent interview with SportsGrid:

“It’s going to change the competition, but I think it’s a good thing. AEW has a huge fan base. We are in 130 countries around the world, and here in the United States, we have built a huge fan base … And the competition is going to change. There is a different person in power, in front of me, but I don’t think it’s going to be a necessarily bad thing for the wrestling fan“.

Certainly, All Elite Wrestling continues to grow. The company has managed to establish in just a few years a large fan basewho enjoy the action offered by some of the biggest stars in the world, such as Kenny Omega either Bryan Danielson. In addition, AEW maintains good relationships with other international promotions, such as NJPWwith whom he recently held a joint PPV event, which delighted fans.

For its part, WWE continues to make changes to its internal hierarchy. Meanwhile, fans and talent are very optimistic about the new direction the company is taking creatively. Without going any further, the last Monday Night Raw show was very well received by fans, in addition to generating the best audience data so far this year.

