Tom Hanks’ son, confronted with his parents

Graduated in Drama from Northwestern University, Chester Marlon, third of four children of actor Tom Hanks, He seemed destined to be the one to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, but something went wrong and, at 31 years old, he is the one who is causing the most headaches for the protagonist of “Forrest Gump” and his wife, Rita Wilson.

The last controversy that he has starred in are some statements in which he has charged against his parents for putting him in a drug and alcohol detox center when he was 17 years old. “They sank me psychologically,” he assured from his YouTube channel, although acknowledging that he understood his parents’ decision because then “it was totally out of control.”

white supremacist and male chauvinist

white supremacist ideology, Chet Hanks has caused several scandals for the lyrics of his songs as a rapperwho attack women and blacks, which is surprising because his daughter, Michaiah, born from his relationship with Tiffany Miles, is mixed.

Chester with his daughter.

As if that were not enough, he has also been an active anti-vaccine militant in the worst moments of the pandemic. “I wanted to put it on, but my immune system told me it was better not to. I don’t need anyone to manipulate me,” he declared at the time.