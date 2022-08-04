Tom Hanks auctioned off another of his Italian relics for charity

Tom Hanks shows off his 1975 Fiat 128 as a promotion for the auction that took place on July 26

Definitely, For many famous personalities, accumulating valuables or objects of personal taste throughout their lives is perhaps one of the greatest pleasures they can derive from their enormous economic income.

But like everything in life, the passage of time often brings changes in tastes, customs or interests in general, and some of these objects cease to be so important, generating a kind of “garage cleaning”.

That is one of the options. The other, much more altruistic, is to understand that being belongings of a public person which has a huge reputation, some of these objects acquire more value than they would if they were simply ancient objects and you can do something good with it.

Tom Hanks has started shedding some of his mechanical “gems” a while back.and with a motivation as noble as charity towards various institutions.

The Airstream trailer that Hanks auctioned last year was the actor’s refuge for many years when he traveled to shoot his films.

First it was his trailer, that air stream so particular that it was his home during the filming of many of his films for years. She did it together with an imposing Ford F-450 with which he moved that motorhome.

Then it was the turn of a Toyota Land Cruiser from the year 1980later a 2015 Tesla Model S P85Dand finally, already this year, a particular fiat 126d which was rebuilt customizing it for the actor in the same city in Poland where it had been manufactured.

But it was not the only Italian car of the Hollywood actor. He also had a 1975 two-door Fiat 128, which just sold for $24,375 on July 26 in Los Angeles at Bring a Trailer auction house.

The Fiat 128 is a 2-door version, with a 13″ wheelbase and an unmistakable hallmark of one of the most famous Italian cars.

the car is greena color that is clearly hanks favoritesince both the Tesla and the Land Cruiser were also that color and although it has the Upholstery of the interior seats very deterioratedthat is still a kind of imprint left by its famous owner.

Kind of like what happened with the Mercedes auctioned this year in Europe, which belonged to Juan Manuel Fangioand that he wore that same condition, as it had been left by the use of the five-time Formula 1 world champion.

The damaged interior upholstery remained in the same state, perhaps as a way of giving the car more value, because it shows traces of its last owner.

Hanks’ Fiat 128, however, did not belong to the actor from the 70s or 80s, but was acquired by him in 2017, to use in the film “The Post”, for which it was painted yellow.

Once the work was finished, it was when Hanks repainted it green. that it currently wears and replaced the grill, lights and bumpers by ones of the same original design but new, which left the little Italian car in excellent exterior condition.

The Fiat 128 had bumpers, lights and wheels replaced, as well as a new paint job that was done after the filming of the 2017 movie “The Post”

The engine is 1.3 liter and four cylinders original, with four-speed gearbox. Among the jobs Hanks had decided to do was the engine replacement with a new onebut that task fell short and he finally decided to put it up for auction in its current condition.

Although at the beginning there had been no great offers, throughout the three days that the sale lasted, the Fiat 128 reached a considerable figure and was sold for $24,375, which will go to Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)a registered charity and home to KPCC, a non-commercial educational radio station Of California.

KEEP READING

New test for electric cars?: they begin to withdraw the subsidies in their price

Is a sports car with 24 electric motors and 5,000 horsepower possible?

The reasons for an unexpected dismissal and its meaning on the map of the automotive industry