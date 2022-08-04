Tom Cruise won’t say goodbye to Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

MADRID, 4 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

In February various information claimed that Mission Impossible 7 and 8 would mean the final goodbye to Tom Cruise to the action saga. However, it seems that the secret agent Ethan Hunt might not say goodbye in the two new movies Paramount has on the horizon since, now, its director, Christopher McQuarrie, has denied these rumors.

Despite not appearing in the credits, McQuarrie started working on the franchise in 2011 with ghost protocolto later return as director with Rogue Nation and Fallout, in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Now, seeking to repeat the same box office success, the director will return to this same position with the two future installments of the saga, which are titled Impossible Mission: Death Sentence (Part 1 and Part 2) and that will see the light in 2023 and 2024.

In an interview with the podcast light the fusethe director suggested that These Movies Might Not Be Cruise’s Final Farewell of the franchise alleging how the actor has always been unfairly in the crosshairs of interested leaks to the press: “I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stood next to the man, I witnessed an event and then I read about it in the media the next day and nothing they described was really true…”.

“When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to production’ let’s say, that’s someone who is posting it for a specific reason. It is someone who wants others to think that for a specific reason and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh at it,” denounced the director, referring to all the articles that predicted that Cruise will end the saga after the premiere of Mission: Impossible 8.





Although McQuarrie has not specifically confirmed it, everything indicates that the simple allegation of “don’t believe everything you read on the internet” is the only thing he can say publicly about the future of the franchise since Cruise himself may not even have made up his mind about it.

After the box office success of Top Gun: Maverickwhich is close to exceeding $1.3 billion in grossesCruise has become highest paid actor in hollywood currently. It is possible that this hot streak, added to the fact that Mission Impossible 8 will not arrive in theaters until June 28, 2024make the interpreter reconsider, who in addition to being the protagonist, is series produceryour ideas.