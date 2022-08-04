Tom Cruise breaks the ‘Titanic’ record with his latest movie

TOm Cruise has become the undisputed protagonist of this Friday after coming to light that Top Gun: Maverick, the last film headed by the actor, has managed to be crowned as the highest grossing film in the history of Paramount Pictures Studios in the United States. A historical fact with which, in addition, audiovisual production has taken the position from titanica after breaking his record.

The sequel to the movie Tony Scott of 1986 has managed to pocket nothing more and nothing less than 601.9 million dollars only in American theaters, while titanicafor its part, raised a total of 600.7 million, as confirmed by the specialized portal Box MojoOffice.

However, it should be noted that titanica has reached the 659.3 million As far as the accumulated turnover in its different re-releases is concerned, and 2,200 million dollars worldwide, hence this classic that is celebrating its 25th anniversary is listed as the third most successful film in history.

Actor Tom Cruise in LondonGTRES

The second installment of topgun, starring the iconic actor, Tom Cruise, It already collects 1,190 million dollars globally, money raised in less than two months, since it was on May 27 when it premiered.

Nothing foreshadowed that, in addition to being the highest-grossing film in the United States, Top Gun: Maverick it was going to become a favorite of the spectators and the professionals of the sector. But from saying to doing. From the first day that she began to occupy the billboards, the film of Joseph Kosinski it attracted thousands and thousands of spectators. And it is that, the impact that the production has had has been such, that there are still many people who continue to set foot in movie theaters with the sole purpose of seeing the film that promises to mark a before and after in the film industry at a global level. world.

This great news has come just a month after Tom Cruise celebrated what may be one of his greatest professional successes knowing that this film had become the highest-grossing film of his entire career. In such a way that it ousted The War of the Worlds from steven spielberg that the great legend of the seventh art premiered in 2005.

It is evident that top gun has also managed to sneak into the list of Cruise’s most special works, or at least that’s what the actor hinted at during an interview with the Hoy program last May in the midst of a promotional campaign: «I always knew I wanted this film to be a reason for people to go out and have a unique cinematic experience and a cultural experience, “confessed the interpreter.

However, the winner of three Golden Globe awards is not the only one celebrating. Joseph Kosinskithe director of the production, is also really moved by this piece of information that will probably make him one of the most prized filmmakers on the international scene, just like the rest of the cast, which is made up of renowned actors and actresses such as Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm Y LewisPullman, among others.