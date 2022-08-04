Today’s Matches: Chivas vs LA Galaxy: Summary, goals and best plays of the 2022 Leagues Cup match

Final result: Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | League Cup 2022

where the Chivas de Guadalajara could not against the Galaxy and they fell 2-0 with Mexican Javier Hernndez on the pitch.

90+2′ | Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | The whistle blows the end of the game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Sacred Flock falls to Chicharito Hernndez’s Galaxy.

87′ | Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | Chivas are saved again, the Los Angeles team counterattacks in a good way and stays close to increasing the advantage. Chase Gasper hits him very cross.

81′ | Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | Final stretch and the Chivas as much as they want can not hurt, this before a great atmosphere in the stands.

71′ | Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | El Rebao has the ball in his possession, but it has not been possible to be clear when attacking at SoFi Stadium. At the end of this game in this same scenario, America and LAFC will play, commitment that you can follow minute by minute in BRAND Claro

63′ | Chivas 0-2 LA Galaxy | GOOOOOL OF THE GALAXY! Jonathan Prez takes a powerful shot with his left foot and increases the advantage in Los Angeles, the young footballer did not think and from outside the area he left the goalkeeper from Tapato without a chance.

56′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | Antonio Briseo cuts off an advance and receives a yellow card, the defender is already at a disadvantage in this second half.

53′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | The intensity has dropped in relation to the first half, both teams made several modifications and they are just beginning to be noticed on the pitch.

46′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | The Galaxy makes six modifications, one of them that of the Mexican Javier Hernndez, while the Guadalajara team makes two changes for this complementary part.

46′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | Actions resume in Los Angeles.

So jumped into the field tonight Chivas

45′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | The whistle blows the end of the first half at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, we go into halftime with the Americans partially ahead.

44′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | Incredible what is lost Dejan Jovelji, who was left alone inside the small area and sends it over the top with his head. What a failure of the Galaxy attacker.

42′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | Final stretch of the game and the Galaxy stays up on the scoreboard and the more the minutes go by they look more comfortable.

36′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | Chivas have had no reaction and since the entry of the MLS team they have not been able to set conditions.

27′ | Chivas 0-1 LA Galaxy | GOOOOOOL OF THE GALAXY! Dejan Jovelji attacks the ball well and the European striker opens the scoring on a corner kick taken by Efran Álvarez, who finishes off with first intention inside the small area.

25′ | Chivas 0-0 LA Galaxy | Jonathan Klinsmann twice covered Miguel Ponce’s shots, who entered the area alone after a center again from the right side and the ball crashed into the American goalkeeper.

13′ | Chivas 0-0 LA Galaxy | The Rebao Sagrado is already better in the game, Isaac Brizuela overflows on the left and after a precise center the attacker Ormeo finishes off slightly wide.

06′ | Chivas 0-0 LA Galaxy | Santiago Ormeo almost premiered and the Chivas also already warned.

02′ | Chivas 0-0 LA Galaxy | The Galaxy started the game on fire and already put Tala Rangel to work, who already had two interventions to reject the ball.

01′ | Chivas 0-0 LA Galaxy | The Leagues CUP 2022 match begins, the ball is already rolling on the pitch of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which hosts its first football match in history. MATCH!

ALL SET IN LOS ANGELES!

The Sacred Flock jumps to warm up

Chicharito meets Chivas again 12 years later

The striker has not shared a pitch with Guadalajara since July 30, 2010, at the inauguration of the then Omnilife Stadium against Manchester United. In addition to the fact that this match marked Hernndez’s farewell with the shirt of his loves.

These are the eleven starters for Chivas tonight

With Chicharito as the starter, the Galaxy jumps onto the field

This is what the dressing room of the Sacred Flock looks like

How is the Rebao doing in the 2022 Opening?

Las Chivas desperately seek to find the proper functioning. In Liga MX, they are in 14th place in the table, which will leave them out of the playoffs. They tie with Atlético de San Luis as the worst offense, with only three goals, and the pressure is high on the position of Ricardo Cadena.

Chicharito shows off the Chivas shirt before the match

This Tuesday before the game, the captains exchanged shirts, where Chicharito could be seen showing off the shirt that saw him born, that of the Chivas de Guadalajara.

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Two great Concacaf teams will face each other this Wednesday in the Leagues Cup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Chivas de Guadalajara will face off against the LA Galaxy, a team where the Mexican Javier Hernndez plays, to crash against the team that saw him born in order to have an interesting commitment in the United States.