Tiktoker gives the recipe for the dish that Jennifer Aniston ate when she recorded Friends


friends has been one of the series most famous in the history of TVwith its ten seasons, there is no doubt that the program is full of curious facts, unforgettable moments and funny anecdotes, among them that of this delicious salad that has become viral thanks to a video on tik tok, because it is the special recipe that is supposed to Jennifer Anistonone of the stars of the show, ate every day during the recordings of the series.

On many occasions there has been talk of cobb salad like the salad Jennifer ate with her friends Lisa Kudrow Y Courtney Cox on the show, a recipe that has now been taken up by hundreds of accounts on the platform videos short to show you the preparation of this delicious salad, just like @ohmycocomxwho uploaded the prescription so you can easily prepare it at home.

