TikTok teams up with Ticketmaster: WWE and Demi Lovato tickets can be purchased from the app

In some countries TikTok will also sell i tickets for events. She starts with WWE wrestling and the concerts of singer Demi Lovato. ByteDance, the Chinese parent company that owns the app, has partnered with Ticketmaster.

Tickets can be purchased directly within the official TikTok application, without the need to open other web pages.

It is yet another move that testifies to TikTok’s interest in music, a key component of the success of the social. Not only will TikTok sell concert tickets, but it looks like that too ByteDance is working on a Spotify competitor called TikTok Music. Likely, once the latter service becomes active ByteDance will attempt to further monetize its users through ticket sales and merchandising.

The partnership with Ticketmaster it is already bearing fruit. In the US, TikTok users can already purchase tickets for the latest events of Demi LovatoOneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys and the WWE. Beyonce is expected to join the list of artists who will use the app to promote their concerts soon.

Artists and event organizers will be able to insert a special link that will refer to a page to purchase tickets within TikTok. Over the years, Ticketmaster has also made similar agreements with Pandora and Spotify.



