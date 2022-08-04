Thor: Love and Thunder – The preliminary design of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in the new concept discarded

Thor: Love and Thunder – The preliminary design of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale) in the new discarded concept art. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In these days, Jackson Szesupervisor of Marvel Studios’ visual development department, shared on Instagram a discarded concept art of Thor: Love and Thunder showing the preliminary design of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale). In addition to looking more faithful to the comic book counterpart, this version of the character is definitely more muscular than the one seen in the film. Below you can find the image and explanation: