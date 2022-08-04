‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is one of the great movies of the summer: more than 1.5 million viewers have already seen it – CINEMABLEND

The new movie about the god of thunder directed by Taika Waititi has been one of the main attractions of the summer in Spanish cinemas.

After three years without seeing the god of thunder on the big screen, the fourth installment of Chris Hemsworth’s character hit theaters on July 8. Thor: Love and Thunder It was one of the most anticipated premieres of this 2022; a great event for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) that has been captivating millions of people around the world for weeks.

The world premiere of the fourth installment of the god of thunder has been epic. And the global opening at the box office has left some incredible data. Because the film directed by Taika Waititi reached 302 million dollars in its first week at the box office. A number that converts to Thor: Love and Thunder in the best opening of all deliveries of Thor. four weeks later, already accumulates almost 600 million collected.

In this fourth chapter, the god of thunder embarks on a new journey to seek inner peace. Tired of saving the world, the protagonist finds himself in the midst of an existential crisis and tries to find out who he is, what is his purpose in life and, above all, if he is still destined to be a hero or not. Will Thor achieve his goal?

‘Love and Thunder’ also conquers Spain

If the global opening left an incredible figure, something similar has happened in Spain. In its first weekend of release, Thor: Love and Thunder got number 1 at the box office with 3.5 million euros raised.

Since then, the Spanish public has not stopped filling movie theaters. To date, the twenty-ninth MCU film has grossed nearly $10 million. This means that a total of 1.5 million Spanish viewers have already seen the film and they have allowed themselves to be conquered by the most pleasant and fun Thor.

With these numbers, Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the great movies of the summer. So now you know: if you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time.