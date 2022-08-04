this Xiaomi falls to minimum

The Redmi 10A drops in price on AliExpress, it is a great buy if you are looking for something complete and cheap.

One of Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphones drops in price on AliExpress. The Redmi 10A It can be yours for less than you think plummets to 119 euros in its version with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. AliExpress Plaza offers fast, safe and free shipping, with all the guarantees.

The Chinese smartphone has just what you need to enjoy a good experience, If you are looking for something very cheap, it can be a great purchase.. It comes with a beautiful design, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek and a battery that lasts everything. We tell you why it is a good option today.

The Xiaomi mobile is a bargain

MediaTek Helio G25

3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.53″ HD+ IPS display

Double rear camera

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm Jack, FM Radio

The Xiaomi mobile arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution in which you will enjoy series, movies and games. We are talking about a simple smartphone, but its plastic body is beautiful and it is available in various colors.

Thanks to Helium G25, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek, those applications that you use every day will move without problems. WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and many others. As we have said, in this version it comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand.

On the back of this Redmi 10A, a double camera. You will be able to take good pictures with its 13 megapixel main sensor and its camera for portrait mode. On the other hand, on the front, a 5 megapixel sensor for your selfies, video calls and whatever comes to mind.

The battery of this Redmi will allow you to not worry, its 5,000 mAh will last all day. The Chinese device also incorporates a traditional headphone jack and even FM radio, a feature that has disappeared from most smartphones.

You have been able to verify Xiaomi’s mobile has just what you need to perform on a day-to-day basis. You can take one of the latest devices from the Chinese firm at a more than tempting price, if you are interested, do not think too much about it. The offer will only be available for a limited time.

