This Will Cost You To Get Married In The Same Place As Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez – Movie News

Do you fancy getting married in Las Vegas like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did? This is what it costs you to get married in the same place as famous couples.

Last weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their honeymoon in Paris, after having said yes in Las Vegas. Although the actor from Daredevil and Gone Girl seemed quite tired, it seems that there will be a second wedding, which promises to be much more expensive than the first.

Last April, Bennifer, as the couple is known, announced that they would marry, 18 years after postponing their wedding. They got married in Las Vegas last month and, as many know, honeymooned in Paris. However, it seems that the actors are planning a second wedding with a millionaire budget.

The couple got married on July 17.



The middle TMZ shared photos of the couple’s marriage certificate in Sin City, specifically at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel on the Las Vegas Strip. What the document shows is that the marriage of Ben and JLo, protagonist of the new documentary Jennifer Lopez: Part time, was carried out by Pastor Ryan Wolfe and they were married in front of a witness named Kenosha Booth. Also, you can see that the actress will take his last name to be known as Jennifer Affleck.

TMZ also reported that the couple obtained their marriage license last month in Clark County, Nevada, and tied the knot after flying to Sin City. According to the site, the second wedding is planned to be similar to the first engagement they had and called off. This time they hired the famous event planner Colin Cowie to take charge of the party, which can cost the couple up to 25 million dollars.

How much did the first wedding cost? Little White Wedding Chapel has several wedding packages that range from 50 to 1,255 dollars, that is, just over 25,000 pesos. The ceremony and the package with the pink Cadillac that the couple had cost around 3 thousand pesos. If more packages are added, such as the tribute to Elvis, the tunnel of love and the ceremony in the roundabout, the price rises to just over 20 thousand pesos.