This was said by Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, about the trial and his relationship with the actor

(CNN) — In a wide-ranging interview with CBS, one of Johnny Depp’s top lawyers, who shot to fame securing a legal victory against his ex-wife, discussed the benefits of a young legal team, her client’s request for cameras in the court and rejected rumors of any romantic relationship between her and the actor.

Attorney Camille Vasquez told Gayle King of CBS News that “this case I think called for a younger team.”

“Because the parts were, they were really young,” he continued, “and they resonate with a younger audience, and you need their perspectives.”

“I think young people have a fresh perspective on everything on these issues, the issues that we were discussing in this case, the abuse. Me too, those were the issues,” Vasquez said.

Most of the legal team was under 40, he said, adding that two associates in their early 30s also joined. One of those associates, Jessica Meyers, did the direct examination of Depp.

On why the team wanted cameras in the courtroom, Vasquez said, “I think it was important to the client.”

“For Johnny it was about finally being able to tell his story and these… these are horrible accusations that were made against him. He needed to be able to tell his story,” he said.

King, noting that horrible accusations were made by both sides, asked if he was harmed in any way by it.

“I think he came into this case thinking he had nothing more to lose, Gayle,” he said. “And I think he had to put it all out there.”

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp

Regarding the rumors on social media that she and Depp were romantically involved, Camille Vasquez said that “it was disappointing to hear, but I think they started because people like love stories, they like to make things up, right?”

He went on to say that “it doesn’t mean they’re true and obviously in this case they weren’t true, they never have been.”

When asked about their apparent “sensitive” relationship, as exhibited in photos and videos at trial, Vasquez said: “Sure, but I’m sentimental with everyone.”

“I mean that’s who I am: I’m naturally described as a caring person.”

And he added: “I don’t think there is anything wrong with taking the right for your clients, I was fighting for his life, his name.”

“It’s perfectly normal, I think, to be able to reach out and give him a hug and make him feel like he was protected. We were all like that with him, with each other and with him, just supporting and protecting.”

After the interview, King reported that Vasquez told him the phone is ringing off the hook with men accused of misbehaving with women and in business. According to King, they are names “we all know”. However, the lawyer did not want to share details about who.

Vasquez told King that she doesn’t want to be known as “that guy,” the person who can get you out of trouble, according to King.

King reported that Vasquez and Depp had worked together for four years before the trial on other cases, and that she knew him very well, and believed him.