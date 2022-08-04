This is what the characters in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga would look like if they were exactly like in the books

It was in 2001 when, through the big screen, we plunged into the wizarding world of Harry Potter with the premiere of the first film in the saga: ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. However, it was a few years before, specifically in 1997, when the first book on which the film is based was published.

Between those years, those who approached hogwarts they were able to get an idea of ​​what the characters were like according to the descriptions provided by their authorJK Rowling. Once the pages were moved to the cinema, fans of the saga could see the characters that they had imagined for so long made flesh and blood.

It is true that when they make adaptations of our favorite books they always break part of our imaginary, because it is impossible to adapt a work 100% and, of course, find a exactly the same actor or actress than described in the books.

Therefore, one Australian artist of Vietnamese origin known on social media as @msbananaanna has used the artificial intelligence to bring to life the protagonists of the saga written by JK Rowling completely following the accurate descriptions that appear in the books.

1 Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter in the books, played by Daniel Radcliffe in the movies @msbananaanna

There is no doubt that Daniel Radcliffe was a real success to embody Harry Potter. Their green eyes and messy hair transfer the image that the author of the books gives of the young magician without missing, of course, his characteristics round glasses.

two Hermione Granger: Emma Watson

Hermione Granger in the books, played by Emma Watson in the movies @msbananaanna

For many, the best character in the saga. There is no doubt that without Hermione Granger it would not have been possible save the wizarding world from lord voldermort. Emma Watson was in charge of getting into her skin and the truth is that, at least in the first movies, is a carbon copy to the one in the books. Later and, as the actress grew, they presented her more attractive.

3 Ron Weasley: Rupert Grint

Ron Weasley in the books, played by Rupert Grint in the movies @msbananaanna

Of the leading trio, he is perhaps the character that least resembles the actor chosen to play him, although in no way can we imagine someone other than Ruper Grint. In the books, Ron Weasley has the longest face full of freckles although, how could it be otherwise, both stand out for their red hair.

4 Severus SnapeAlan Rickman

Severus Snape in the books, played by Alan Rickman in the movies @msbananaanna

Especially similar is Severus Snape. Alan Rickman Looks like it’s straight out of the pages from ‘Harry Potter’. Their look, black hair and prominent nose they draw one of the best characters in the saga whom the British actor played masterfully.

5 Draco Malfoy: Tom Felton

Draco Malfoy in the books, played by Tom Felton in the movies @msbananaanna

The platinum colored hair it was one of the characteristics of the Malfoy family. Tom Felton got into the skin of the young Draco and It didn’t take long for her to blend in with him., going from a hateful child to a teenager tormented by his proximity to the dark, but scared at the same time. The British actor managed to print the same look described in the books.

6 Luna LovegoodEvanna Lynch

Luna Lovegood in the books, played by Evanna Lynch in the movies @msbananaanna

As it happens with Severus Snape, in the case of Luna Lovegood it is difficult to distinguish who is the character and who is the actress. Evanna Lynch is one of the best casting successes in the saga with a exaggerated physical resemblance to the Ravenclaw girl.

7 Neville Longbottom: Matthew Lewis

Neville Longbottom in the books, played by Matthew Lewis in the movies @msbananaanna

He could have been the chosen child, of which the prophecy spoke, but he was not. Neville Longbottom He is described in the books as blond and blue-eyed, quite the opposite of the actor. who played him, Matthew Lewis, brown and green eyes. However, his good face and clumsy character it was exactly the same.

8 Dolores UmbridgeImelda Staunton

Dolores Umbridge in the books, played by Imelda Staunton in the movies @msbananaanna

Special mention deserves Dolores Umbridge, one of the most detestable and loathsome characters of the entire saga of the young magician. Imelda Staunton knew how to turn this character into an icon although, according to the descriptions provided by JK Rowling, she had a more striking physique with a face very similar to that of a toad.

9 Petunia Dursley: Fiona Shaw

Petunia Dursley in the books, played by Fiona Shaw in the movies @msbananaanna

We can’t think of a better Aunt Petunia than Fiona Shaw’s, although she did undergo some physical changes from the book. in this is described as blonde with blue eyes while on the big screen we saw her with a brunette and green eyes. Something that it happens with the whole dursley familyas Dudley is also described as blonde, unlike actor Harry Melling. The complete opposite of Uncle Vernon.who was dark but actor Richard Griffiths wore blonde hair.