This is what Suri, the teenage daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, looks like today – PEOPLE Online

17 years ago, when Tom Cruise Y Katie Holmes they met she was already in love with him. While searching for a female co-star for her film mission impossible 3 They met and the crush made the 17 years of age that differentiate them completely vanish in seconds.

A few months later, the classic action movie actor proposed to her at the Eiffel Towerthe most romantic place in Paris. At that time the young woman was 26 years old and she accepted without hesitation. “Today is a magnificent day for me. I am engaged to a magnificent woman”, he said at the time.

On April 18, 2006 the life of Tom Cruise Y Katie Holmes changed dramatically after the birth of their first daughter together, Suri. She was the actor’s third daughter because he has two adopted children with his ex-wife: Nicole Kidman.

The wedding took place in November of that year at the Odescalchi castle in Bracciano35 kilometers from Rome. However, love did not last as long because six years later Katy He asked for a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, although the reason for that separation would be the obsession of Tom for scientology.

Today,, Suri She is a 16-year-old teenager, she studies in high school and showed that she inherited her parents’ passion for the artistic world because her mother revealed that she had already debuted as a singer. The young woman was the voice of the song bluemoonwhich sounds in the credits of the new film by Holmes, Alone Togetherwhich stars and directs.

“I always want the highest level of talent in my projects- So I asked her. She is very, very talented. She said she was going to do it and she recorded it, I just let her do her thing, because that’s how she directs in general. My philosophy is: ‘This is what I think we all want, do what you want’”, said the ex-wife of Tom Cruise.