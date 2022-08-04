This is what Rihanna looks like two months after giving birth to her first baby – Metro World News

In mid-May, Rihanna became the mother of her first child, along with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, being one of the most important stages in the life of the singer.

Something that has attracted the curiosity of her fans is to know how she currently looks, since she was always characterized by wearing an enviable figure.

A few days ago, the interpreter reappeared in public, in the Paris Lollapalooza FestivalFrance, event she attended to support her partner, who had a presentation.

Something that has always stood out in Rihanna is that most of the time she usually wears flashy outfits, being considered one of the best dressed stars in the business.

This is what Rihanna looks like two months after giving birth

On this occasion, she was seen wearing a set of sportswear, but she did not neglect glamour, as she added several accessories, including a striking pearl necklace.

She also decided to style her hair to give the look that special touch.

Something that many fans pointed out was that she has a few extra kilos, compared to how she looked before her pregnancy, but this was not an issue, because she is recovering her figure and enjoying her motherhood to the fullest.

His love story with A$AP Rocky

The artists met in 2012, however, they did not start a relationship, because she had the rapper for many years in the “friend zone”, because he wasn’t attracted to her enough.

It was a couple of years ago that they could start their romance and they began to appear together in public.

And at the end of 2021, some noticed that Rihanna sported a bulging belly, until she herself confirmed her pregnancy.

Weeks before the artist gave birth, rumors of infidelity began to emerge, but it did not go any further.