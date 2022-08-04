This is what Christian Bale looked like in his film debut

Christian bale made his film debut with the film The Sun’s empire and directed nothing more and nothing less than by steven spielberg. By then, I was just 13 years old and already had some experience in theater and television.

Christian bale was born on January 30, 1974 and from the very beginning he was linked to the world of the arts: his mother, Jenny, was a circus artist and his grandparents were actors (one was a comedian and the other worked as a stunt double). John Wayne).

The family inheritance was complemented by the genuine interest of little Bale, who as a child began to study dance and acting. At just 8 years old, she made her television debut with a commercial and at 10 acted in theater with Rowan Atkinsonwho would later become famous for his role as mr bean.

Years later the first great opportunity of his life would come to him: to work in cinema. The Sun’s empire marked his big screen debut and Bale did not go unnoticed at all, since he played the protagonist of the story and was directed by Steven Spielberg.

The empire of the sun: this is the Spielberg film that marked the debut of Christian Bale in cinema

Empire of the Sun is a film that is often unfairly overshadowed within the Steven Spielberg filmography. It is true that it is difficult to compete with titles like Shark, ET, Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryanbut it is enough to give it a chance to verify that it is one of the greatest works of his career.

East war drama based on the homonymous novel by J. G. Ballard tells the story of Jamie “Jim” Graham (Bale), a boy who becomes a prisoner of war as part of the Second World War.

The loss of innocence and the war stories are two of the most recurrent themes in Spielberg’s work. In this film released in 1987 they go hand in hand and make Christian Bale shine despite his youth and little experience.

This is what Christian Bale looked like in Empire of the Sun

The British actor went from doing a casting among 4,000 children to sharing a cast with prominent figures such as John Malkovich Y Miranda Richardson. Her interpretation was a success and served as the kickoff for everything that would come later: american psycho, The Machinist, Batman and much more.

What do you think? Were you aware that this was the debut of Christian bale At the cinema?