This is what Christian Bale looked like in his film debut

Christian bale made his film debut with the film The Sun’s empire and directed nothing more and nothing less than by steven spielberg. By then, I was just 13 years old and already had some experience in theater and television.

Christian bale was born on January 30, 1974 and from the very beginning he was linked to the world of the arts: his mother, Jenny, was a circus artist and his grandparents were actors (one was a comedian and the other worked as a stunt double). John Wayne).

