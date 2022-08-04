This is the PBA diet, the chosen one of Hollywood superheroes

The Superheros of Hollywood choose the PBA feeding. is the diet of Chris Hemsworthprotagonist of Thor, and Jason Momoa, from Aquaman. Although both Superheros they are part of different cinematographic universes -Marvel and DC, respectively- Chris Hemsworth Y Jason Momoa agree on diet PBAkey to enlarging his imposing muscles that take over the screen.

The diet PBA It is a food plan based on three foods: chicken, broccoli and rice, as indicated by the letters that identify it. And in recent times it is recognized as the diet of the Superheros from Hollywood.

