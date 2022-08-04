This is the PBA diet, the chosen one of Hollywood superheroes

The Superheros of Hollywood choose the PBA feeding. is the diet of Chris Hemsworthprotagonist of Thor, and Jason Momoa, from Aquaman. Although both Superheros they are part of different cinematographic universes -Marvel and DC, respectively- Chris Hemsworth Y Jason Momoa agree on diet PBAkey to enlarging his imposing muscles that take over the screen.

The diet PBA It is a food plan based on three foods: chicken, broccoli and rice, as indicated by the letters that identify it. And in recent times it is recognized as the diet of the Superheros from Hollywood.

The monumental figure of Jason Momoa, Aquaman. – Photo. Instagram.

Also Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” revealed to have followed the diet PBA before the shooting of a film of maximum physical demand.

Keys to the PBA diet

Chicken, broccoli and rice. They are the three super-powerful foods of this unique diet widely adopted by bodybuilders and athletes. As in all cases related to food and health, the opinion of specialists is essential. And in this case the experts indicate that the diet PBA it is not completely beneficial nor is it enough to obtain the ideal muscle mass.

Maximizing the musculature is the obsession of the preparation of the body of the Thor actor.

It is necessary to balance this diet with an adequate intake of fats and train a lot! It’s what they do Chris Hemsworth Y Jason Momoatwo actors who seem to enlarge their bodies every time they play Thor and Aquaman.

The actors identified with these two epic characters with impressive muscular anatomies follow the PBA feed, whose lack of variety and attractiveness is one of the many tests of sacrifice and effort -just like the long hours in the gym- of his profession of Superheros.

Chicken, broccoli and rice, the magic trident of the PBA diet.

Alexander Skarsgard, star of “The Legend of Tarzan”, also revealed that he ate “chicken breast and broccoli” for nine months before incarnating the “king of the jungle”. And Chris Evans (Captain America) is another Hollywood star who based his diet on rice with vegetables and proteins, such as chicken and fish, to put on the costume of the Marvel hero.

The key is in the magic trident on the plate of the diet PBAwith its three basic ingredients that can vary in their proportions to make this diet a little more attractive, which has been questioned and criticized, especially for its lack of fat, a nutrient that the body also needs.