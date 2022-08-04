This is the luxurious mansion of Matt Damon and Argentina’s Luciana Barroso – Revista Para Ti

Valued at 8.5 million dollars, the couple’s new weekend house has 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and has multiple luxury attractions such as a tennis court, swimming pool, gym with spa and even an artificial lagoon for boat rides. boat. Shall we go through it together?

Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentinian Luciana Barroso, have just bought a mega mansion of rest in the exclusive area of ​​Westchester, New York.

Valued at 8.5 million dollars, it is located on a plot of more than 4,000 m2 and surprises with his colonial style exteriors and extensive green areas full of luxury attractionssuch as a tennis court, a greenhouse, a barn, a tree house, a swimming pool and even a dreamy artificial lagoon with boats for a ride.

The mega mansion of rest of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The couple’s new house has 5 bedrooms (each with its own dressing room), 7 full bathrooms, several living rooms, a game room, a private office and even a mini-theater to watch movies with family or friends.

The main entrance of the house. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

As soon as we entered the property we found a very modern hall with wooden floors and white walls with moldings. In the center, a black side table gives a warm welcome with a vase of fresh flowers. An armchair and a vintage-style mirror give the space a more relaxed closure.

Continuing with the tour we find the main living room. A black super piano sets the tone in this environment bright and elegant.

Ideal for having tea or relaxing with the family, it has a fireplace covered in black marble and multiple decorative details of category. The furnishings are top-of-the-line and imposing a very sophisticated classic touch.

The main living room. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

At one end of the ground floor we find another living room and kitchen.

Open and integrated gourmet kitchen It has a central island that also functions as an informal dining room and multiple storage spaces that contribute to order and functionality. All appliances are high-end and the countertops are luxurious white marble.

The American kitchen. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Passing through a narrow corridor we find the luxurious main dining room. A sturdy wooden table sits in the center under a modern design pendant light. A wall-mounted bookcase sets the tone and makes the space seem even more interesting.

The luxurious main dining room. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Going up the imposing staircase we find the Main bedroom, which has a mini private balcony and a king size canopy bed. The decoration of this space is characterized by being super warm and relaxedideal to encourage rest.

The main room. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The suite bathroom it is a luxury: marble predominates practically throughout the space. It has two steam showers, a large Jacuzzi with exterior views and a comfortable vanity.

The en-suite bathroom. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The exteriors of the property are undoubtedly its greatest attraction. And it is that in addition to having extensive green areas they are full of current luxuries.

The exteriors of the property. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The artificial lagoon with boats for a ride. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.