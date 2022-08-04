This is the luxurious mansion of Matt Damon and Argentina’s Luciana Barroso – Revista Para Ti
Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentinian Luciana Barroso, have just bought a mega mansion of rest in the exclusive area of Westchester, New York.
Valued at 8.5 million dollars, it is located on a plot of more than 4,000 m2 and surprises with his colonial style exteriors and extensive green areas full of luxury attractionssuch as a tennis court, a greenhouse, a barn, a tree house, a swimming pool and even a dreamy artificial lagoon with boats for a ride.
The couple’s new house has 5 bedrooms (each with its own dressing room), 7 full bathrooms, several living rooms, a game room, a private office and even a mini-theater to watch movies with family or friends.
As soon as we entered the property we found a very modern hall with wooden floors and white walls with moldings. In the center, a black side table gives a warm welcome with a vase of fresh flowers. An armchair and a vintage-style mirror give the space a more relaxed closure.
Continuing with the tour we find the main living room. A black super piano sets the tone in this environment bright and elegant.
Ideal for having tea or relaxing with the family, it has a fireplace covered in black marble and multiple decorative details of category. The furnishings are top-of-the-line and imposing a very sophisticated classic touch.
At one end of the ground floor we find another living room and kitchen.
Open and integrated gourmet kitchen It has a central island that also functions as an informal dining room and multiple storage spaces that contribute to order and functionality. All appliances are high-end and the countertops are luxurious white marble.
Passing through a narrow corridor we find the luxurious main dining room. A sturdy wooden table sits in the center under a modern design pendant light. A wall-mounted bookcase sets the tone and makes the space seem even more interesting.
Going up the imposing staircase we find the Main bedroom, which has a mini private balcony and a king size canopy bed. The decoration of this space is characterized by being super warm and relaxedideal to encourage rest.
The suite bathroom it is a luxury: marble predominates practically throughout the space. It has two steam showers, a large Jacuzzi with exterior views and a comfortable vanity.
The exteriors of the property are undoubtedly its greatest attraction. And it is that in addition to having extensive green areas they are full of current luxuries.
