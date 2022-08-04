DiCaprio is one of the actors with the most presence on the public scene thanks to the popularity he gained in 1997 after the premiere of the film Titanic, a film that grossed more than two thousand two hundred million dollars in total.



By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 04, 2022 10:56 a.m.

Leonardo Dicaprio He has reaped success and fortune with his career as an actor, one that has accumulated more than 30 years of experience and has earned him numerous nominations and awards, including the highest award, an Oscar for best actor.

This is the food company that Leonardo DiCaprio bet on and that has given him huge profits.

But not everything in life Leonard focuses on acting, the 47-year-old actor has dedicated part of his life to developing and making visible just causes whose course is aimed at caring for the environment, raising awareness about global warming and its damage.

It is for this reason that in 2017 the actor decided to invest in a meat food company made for vegans or vegetarians called Beyond Meat.

This company based in California, United States, is dedicated to selling its products to chains such as Carl’s Jr., and incorporates 30,000 stores, restaurants, and schools in the United States, Canada, Italy, Great Britain, and Israel into its client portfolio.

The products you offer Beyond Meat They are made from soybeans, beans and peas that, when subjected to vaporization processes, pressure and temperature changes, result in a product very similar to meat.

These are part of the Beyond Meat products.

By announcing your participation in this company, DiCaprio He expressed on his official Instagram account: “switching protein from animal meat to plant proteins developed by Beyond Meat is one of the most powerful steps anyone can take to reduce their impact on our climate. Proud to be an investor in @BeyondMeat to help fight climate change“.