This is the favorite singer of Zaragoza to perform at the Fiestas del Pilar

For years the policies of The city’s concert schedule doesn’t focus on big music stars; Apparently, the accounts don’t work out, but Zaragoza wants funk and dreaming is free.

The HERALDO survey that asked about the artist that Zaragozans would like to see at the Fiestas del Pilar resulted in the triumph of Hawaiian Bruno Mars, one of the greatest musical talents of the last ten years. His concerts are spectacular: besides being a great singer and dancerplays several instruments and is surrounded by an impressive dance team, which turns each encounter with the public into a real party. Of the almost 1,700 votes registered in the poll, 25% went to him.

Very close to Mars was a compatriot of his, born in New Jersey and who already visited Zaragoza in 1999, filling the La Romareda stadium. Bruce Springsteen was the favorite of 22% of the participants in the survey, who had to choose between six high-impact possibilities in the world music market. The ‘Boss’ is rock, road stories and a great sound thanks to its faithful backing band; despite being over 70 years old (he was born in 1950) he continues to give long and intense concerts.

Third place on the list is very close to Aragón, although the protagonist now resides in the United States. Rosalía took 19% of the votes; she has just finished the Spanish tour of ‘Motomami’, her album that has definitively turned her into a world-wide star and non-stop sellouts wherever she performs. Rosalía performed at the Delicias Civic Center on February 17, 2017, together with Raúl Refree: 90 people attended that concert in the ‘De la Raíz’ cycle.

The rest of the votes: Billie Eilish, Maluma and Dolly Parton

The percentage of support for the rest of the artists included in the proposal was clearly lower. In fourth place is the teenager Billie Eilish, a songwriter and singer who distances herself from the pop star scheme to set their own style, recognized by the greats of the industry and consolidated artists. It achieved 14% support. Just one point below appears the Colombian Maluma, one of the kings of urban music in Latin America and Spain, who also performed in Zaragoza a few years ago: it was at the Pilar festivities in 2016, when its impact was not yet massive, although it was already beginning to attract a good number of fans.

In last place in the survey was the country grand dame, Dolly Parton. 7% of those surveyed leaned towards the person responsible for the song ‘Jolene’ be the most popular of its genre, with the Miley Cyrus version being the most popular of all.

