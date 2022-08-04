This is the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump, the Tom Hanks classic

the cinema of Bollywood has nothing to envy to the Hollywood, and so they demonstrated in the trailer for Laal Singh Chaddhaa remake of Forrest Gump. The movie classic starring Tom Hanks and led by Robert Zemeckis premiered in 1994 and was not only consecrated as Best Film in the Oscar awards but also allowed hanks win the statuette for Best Actor.

The story, which is available at Amazon Prime Video Y hbo maxtells us the story of Forrest Gump, a man who has a little mental retardation. But despite this, he tells the people waiting for the bus with him, the great adventures he lived during his life.

In this bet Bollywoodwe meet Laal Singh Chaddha, played by actor Aamir Khan, a young man who, as in the original film, recounts some events that marked his life. The film will be released in theaters in India on August 11 and although it is based on the American film, it has some differences.

Aamir Khan puts himself in the shoes of this new ‘Forrest’.

All the differences between Forrest Gump and its Indian remake

The first and most obvious is the location. While the film starring Tom Hanks is located in Alabama, the version of Bollywood takes place in Bodipalem, India. Another big difference arises from the beginning. Many will remember that the character of Forest narrates his story while sitting on a bench waiting for the bus. In this new bet, we see the main character recount his life on board a train.

And that’s not all, the film also presents a reinvention of the iconic phrase “As my mother used to say, life is like a box of chocolates, you never know which one you are going to get”. Now we will know “As my mother used to say, life is like a ‘golgappa’, your stomach may be full but your heart always asks for more” referring to the famous Indian dish also known as Panipuri.

In this new version we can also see our protagonist in the race.

And just like this, we see several changes. So in this version of Bollywood we will not have the main character in situations like his dance with Elvis, or his meeting with the President of the United States or the Vietnam War. The main difference is that this film takes the base story and adapts it to the most important events in the history of India.

The truth is that the film directed by Advait Chandan It was in the process of production for almost 20 years. The film’s screenwriter spent almost ten years writing the adaptation and another ten years trying to get the adaptation rights. Aamir Khan, who puts himself in the shoes of the protagonist, also produced the film together with Viacom18 Studios. The international distribution of the film fell into the hands of Paramount Pictures.

And to all this time, they also had to add the three years of pandemic that affected the production and premiere of the film. A particular fact is that Laal Singh Chaddha is even longer than the 1994 film, with a total running time of 2 hours 48 minutes (Forrest Gump lasts 2h 20min). Furthermore, it was filmed in over a hundred locations within India.

