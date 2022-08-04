This is the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump, the Tom Hanks classic

the cinema of Bollywood has nothing to envy to the Hollywood, and so they demonstrated in the trailer for Laal Singh Chaddhaa remake of Forrest Gump. The movie classic starring Tom Hanks and led by Robert Zemeckis premiered in 1994 and was not only consecrated as Best Film in the Oscar awards but also allowed hanks win the statuette for Best Actor.

The story, which is available at Amazon Prime Video Y hbo maxtells us the story of Forrest Gump, a man who has a little mental retardation. But despite this, he tells the people waiting for the bus with him, the great adventures he lived during his life.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker