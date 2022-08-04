This is how the Internet hijacked the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. And not with good intentions

Network users with names like YellowFlashGuy, a youtuber With more than 360,000 subscribers – and who is capable of taking four videos in 48 hours attacking Heard – he tweeted at the beginning of the trial: “This trial is bigger than Johnny Depp. […] The important thing is to destroy [la idea] to believe all women without narrative evidence [sic]. That’s what matters. The rights of men matter.” Youtubers like him or ThatUmbrellaGuy (390,000 subscribers) have fed the process with literally dozens of videos against Heard, with fabricated and easily detachable accusations. Associations such as Fathers for Justice have shared photomontages of Heard as if she were in detention, with the caption: “This is the face of domestic abuse,” accusing her of being the aggressor and not her victim. They are part of the MRA, Men’s Rights Activists, a handful of misogynists who have seen in the case the opportunity to attack the cause of, according to them, all their ills, women, through Heard. The idea is that after this case, seeing how a victim of abuse — by the way, in the Virginia trial the conclusions of the British trial were not accepted as evidence — has received the hostility of millions of people on-line, the next victim will think twice before raising their voice. It is exactly the opposite scenario that #MeToo advocated.

A MOVIE TRIAL: Depp vs. Heard sounds like a Hollywood script. The last pending twist: a member of the jury was not who he said. JIM LO SCALZO/Getty Images

One carried on wings by the almost 20,000 million impacts it had, only on TikTok, the hashtags #JusticeforJohnnyDepp [Justicia para Johnny Depp]. A mountain of videos and comments in favor of one of the parties, where the verdict came much earlier than in court. It is also noteworthy that the members of the jury were instructed not to read about the case, but at no time were they secluded or kept away from screens and mobile phones. They were subjected to the same omnipresence of networks that only had one hero: Johnny Depp.

In the real world, every day during the trial, dozens of Depp fans — in many cases from out of state — showed their support for the actor or hurled insults at Heard and his team. It was a fair of toxicity, a conglomeration of costumes, people with animals —“To make Depp feel better”—, love posters… A strange and Ballardian reverse of the red carpet, changing the glamor of the premieres by crossed stories of mistreatment, blood and tears. Having achieved the verdict, satisfied, the actor made a final offer to Heard: if he did not appeal, if he withdrew the rest of the counter-accusations against him, he would not have to pay what was ruled by the sentence. Depp’s objective, regardless of that of the interested parties who have poisoned the networks during the case, was to achieve a victory – let’s remember: in this case the abuses were not judged, but the defamation – in order to somehow recover his career cinematic. The actor, currently on the blacklist of the production companies, does not want the case to be prolonged: if the news cycle reopens (in reality, it has never stopped on networks: there are still new videos and anti-Heard content every day) , none major will risk giving the headline “We’ve signed Depp.” For now, the interpreter has visited Paris after the trial to start preparing his role as King Louis XIV in Jeanne duBarry, a small French film that, when the last Cannes Film Festival was held, still hadn’t secured its financing. All in all, it is Depp’s first project in three years.

Heard’s career is also virtually destroyed. Your partner Jason Momoa had to insist to Warner that there would be no Aquaman 2, sequel to one of the blockbusters of its franchises, without the presence of Heard, co-star in the first installment. And he only has one movie on the horizon, with no planned release date. Still, his lawyers have decided to go ahead. Not only with the expensive appeal (for which he has to post a bond of 11 million dollars), but with a detail that may invalidate the trial: one of the jurors was not the one who had been summoned. He has the same last name, lives in the same place, and showed up after receiving the call. But he is not the person who had been chosen before the process began. A script twist that opens the door for the soap opera to last for years.

I hope Johnny Depp will bankrupt Amber Heard. -Candace Owens

The Legacy of the “Trial of the Year”

“It is not #MeToo that is dead, but the system,” Tarana Burke, founder of the movement, wrote after the trial. Burke remembered that the sentences do not imply the validity or death of the movement. Not even when they were in favor and Weinstein began to rot in jail after decades of abuse and impunity. Not even when they were against it and Bill Cosby got rid of the worst of being a rapist. “You want to play ping pong and you try to kill it [al #MeToo] every few years.”

Of what happened amid the hubbub, of the hundreds of hours of interrogations, testimonies and evidence, nothing will remain in a few months. Only the memory of what can happen to a woman in reactionary times. Who was right inside the court ceased to matter the moment the first camera was installed for the streaming. What will happen to Depp’s or Heard’s lives after this never mattered either.

Even Kate Moss participated —by videoconference— in Depp’s defense from England. The model and the actor were the definitive couple between 1994 and 1998. However, Whitney Heard, Amber’s sister, has been her great support during the trial. She also accused Depp of assaulting her when they were her brother-in-law. Getty Images

This interests you: