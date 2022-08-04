This is how Denzel Washington has changed since ‘Wilma’, his first film

In 1977, a very young Denzel Washington debuted in the TV-Movie wilma, the biopic of American sprinter Wilma Rudolph. A supporting role as Robert Eldridge, which would mark his first foray into film, before landing his first leading role in Call me Mr. Charlie (Michael Schultz, 1981).

During those first years he would continue to build a great fame as an interpreter also in the off broadway theaterand would begin to stand out cinematographically with story of a soldier Y scream freedomwhich would be essential in his filmography along with the character of Dr. Philip Chandler in the series Hospital. The beginning of a long career.

Denzel Washington in ‘Wilma’ cinemania

An actor full of truth

At 67 years old, Washington can boast of being one of the most successful actors with two Oscars, three Golden Globes, awards at the Berlinale and San Sebastian, and even a Tony. Nominated up to 10 times for the golden statuettes, his first nomination was in 1988 for scream freedomwhere he played the soldier Trip in the middle of the Civil War.

The American has always traveled hand in hand with some great real people in US History, as his many participations in highly successful biopics demonstrated. From human rights activist Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992) to drug lord Frank Lucas in american gangster (2007), passing by the boxer Rubin Carter in Hurricane Carter (1999), American football coach Herman Boone in Titans: They made history (2000) or the modernist poet Melvin B. Tolson in the great debate (2007).

Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X’ cinemania

In addition, Washington has also been closely linked to socially committed directors such as Spike Lee and Antoine Fuquaand has acted in acclaimed films such as philadelphia (1993), The bone Collector (1999), John Q. (2002), The guest (2012) or Small details (2021).

His foray as a film director

In 2002, David Washington also dared to sit in the director’s chair for the making of Antony Fisher, where a young sailor with a violent character had to see a Navy psychiatrist to control his rage. A feature film that received praise from the American Film Institute and the Independent Spirit Awards.

Denzel Washington in ‘Antwone Fisher’ cinemania

Then other gems would come like the great debate, fences Y A diary for Jordanas well as an episode for the long-running fiction Grey’s Anatomy. A few years in which he would also combine directing and acting with his role as producer of films such as the mother of the bluesthe last film by Chadwick Boseman that was also received with open arms by the Hollywood Academy.

His legacy and the Washington family

45 years after the start of his career, Washington continues unstoppable as evidenced by his tenth Oscar nomination for his role in The tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s adaptation of the original play by William Shakespeare. The actor has two oscars in his honors for his work in glory times Y Training Dayas well as nominations for scream freedom, Malcolm X, Hurricane Carter, the flight, fences [mejor película y mejor actor], Roman J. Israel, Esq. Y The tragedy of Macbeth.

He is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’. GTRES

married to his wife Pauletta Washington since 1983, the performer has had four children: John David, Katia, Olivia and Malcolm. The first of them followed in his footsteps from a very young age, and recently achieved an increase in his popularity thanks to his participation in Tenet (Christopher Nolan) Malcolm & Marie (Sam Levinson) and Beckett (Ferdinando Cito Filomarino). The rest of the offspring have also entered the industry to a greater or lesser extent, despite the fact that they stay away from the media spotlight. The legacy of the Washingtons lends itself to be eternal.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.