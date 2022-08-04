This famous Hollywood actor considers Amber Heard to be a “gold digger”

This is Mickey Rourke, who maintains a great friendship with Depp

He’s been really blunt with Amber Heard

Mickey Rourke, one of the fetish actors during the 80s and 90s is now ostracized for having very few roles. However, he has appeared in the media furiously defending his friend Johnny Depp as collected by TMZ. The villain of Iron Man 2 considers that Amber Heard is nothing more than a gold digger.

Rourke declared all this in an interview with Piers Morgan, a British journalist who runs Talk TV, a talk show in which he invites big celebrities. There he claims that Johnny Depp has been wrongly accused of a crime he did not commit.

He also believes that has paid a high price in getting a bad reputation for this legal battle in which he has lost millions of dollars until the “truth came out” allowing him to retake the roles.

Ensures that Heard is a fortune hunter and when Piers has asked him if he really thinks it is, he has answered “Absolutely and fucking yes”. In addition, she believes that Heard is grasping at straws to fight for the $10 million sentence she was sentenced to last June.