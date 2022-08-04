This drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race joins Ironheart, the new Marvel Studios

iron heart is one of the next Marvel series, and today a signing has been confirmed that makes me especially excited. I’m a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race for several years now, and I have always wondered when would be the time when Marvel Studios I would sign one drag queen to bring a character to life within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, today it is confirmed that a contestant of the mythical reality show will be part of Ironheart.

Who is Shea Couleé, the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant joining Ironheart?

Jaren Kyei Merrellknown by her stage name, Shea Couleewill be part of the cast of iron heartthe new series of Marvel that introduces us to a kind of female version of Iron Man, and that would serve as a replacement after the departure of Robert Downey Jr. of the franchise. The artist, and now also an actress, would have a regular character throughout the first season, although it is unknown if he will appear as ‘drag queen’, or as Jaren.

Shea Coulee debuted in season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Racebut it didn’t take long for him to return RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Starsboth in the fifth and in the seventh season (the latter has just ended). He won without disheveled season 5while in the rest noted for his skills as drag queen both in the humorous field, as artistic and musical.

Ironheart will have the honor of introducing the MCU’s first drag queen character

It should also not be surprising to see a character drag queen in Marvelbecause in the comics of Iceman published in 2018, a queen inspired by some of the contestants who have been part of RuPaul’s Drag Race throughout its entire history. What is becoming increasingly clear is that Marvel Studios is an increasingly inclusive space: goodbye to heteropatriarchy, welcome to diversity.