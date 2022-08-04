This 1997 Porsche 911 owned by Denzel Washington was sold for a record price

Twenty-five years after purchasing a brand new 1997 Porsche 911 -993- Turbo, Denzel Washington decided to put it up for sale at auction.





A Although it only has 29,000 kilometers on the odometerthis 911 underwent a restoration to leave it with an impeccable appearance.









Preserving the same black paint with which it left the factory, the Porsche of the American actor and film director was professionally detailed, while receiving a protective paint film.





In the case of the 18-inch wheels, they received a dry ice treatment, as well as a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport N2 tires that measure 225/40 at the front and 285/30 at the rear.









In addition to cleaning and polishing each of the exterior parts, the cabin of the Porsche 911 -993- Turbo 1997 was vacuumed, cleaned and protected with special products.





This impeccable appearance and low mileage made the nine-eleven of Denzel Washington was sold for $405,993. With this amount, this 911 became the most expensive non-GT 993 ever transferred at auction.







